Commerce to Host Investor Briefing at Upcoming 2026 Commerce Live

AUSTIN, Texas, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRC) (formerly BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.), a provider of an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions that empower businesses to unlock data potential and deliver seamless, personalized experiences at scale, today announced that company management will host an investor briefing during the 2026 Commerce Live leadership conference in Chicago, Il.

Event: Commerce Investor Briefing at 2026 Commerce Live Location: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611 Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. CDT

The briefing will feature presentations and Q&A sessions with members of the Commerce leadership team. In-person attendance at this event is by invitation only, and registration is required as participation will be limited.

Audio only of the event will be available live via webcast. Interested parties can register for the live webcast on Commerce’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.commerce.com/ . Following the event, an archived replay will be made available at the same location for twelve months.

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Relations Contact

Investor Relations Contact Brad Hem Tyler Duncan PR@Commerce.com InvestorRelations@Commerce.com



