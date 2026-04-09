Rapid7 to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 5

BOSTON, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after the financial markets close.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To register for the live event please visit: https://q1-2026-rapid7-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/ .

A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be accessible from the Rapid7 investor relations website at https://investors.rapid7.com . A webcast replay of the call will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations’ cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers. As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Investor Contact:

Matt Wells

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277