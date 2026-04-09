Binah Capital Group Promotes Christopher Motta to President of World Equity Group

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ: BCG) (“Binah” or the “Company”) today announced that Christopher Motta has been promoted to President of World Equity Group (WEG), one of four broker-dealers owned and operated by Binah, based in the greater Chicago area. Motta most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of PKS Investments, another Binah subsidiary, where he spent five years strengthening the firm’s operations and deepening its relationships with Binah’s advisor network.

“Chris earned this promotion,” said Craig Gould, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital Group. “He proved himself as a strong operational leader in five years at PKS. When the opportunity opened to lead WEG, he was the obvious choice.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity, and I’m excited to take on this role,” said Christopher Motta. “WEG has a strong reputation and a loyal base that chooses to work with the firm for that reason. My job is to protect and build on that strength. I learned a great deal about our market opportunities at PKS, and I’m grateful that the leadership at Binah provided me with the space to grow into this role. I’m ready to get to work with our WEG team.”

Motta has spent more than 27 years in the independent broker-dealer industry. He joined PKS Investments in 2020 as COO, where he oversaw day-to-day operations, led process modernization efforts, and managed relationships with advisors and referral partners.

ABOUT BINAH CAPITAL GROUP

Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital,” “Binah,” or the “Company”) is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah delivers value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today’s complex financial landscape. Binah’s portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best-in-class resources to support their advisory practice. We don’t just offer tools; we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

For more, please visit: www.binahcap.com.

Contact:

Binah Capital Investor Relations

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

Binah Capital Media Relations

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

(424) 317-4864 or (424) 317-4854

binah@haventower.com