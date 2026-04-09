Canfor Corporation announces Annual General Meeting and Q1 2026 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) announced the company’s upcoming webcast Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) on May 6, 2026. The Company will hold an analyst conference call the following day on May 7, 2026.

Canfor Corporation Annual General Meeting Webcast

When:

Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. PDT Q&As: Registered Shareholders and proxyholders (including Non-Registered Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) who attend the Meeting virtually and have properly followed the instructions in their Information Circular to vote virtually at the Meeting will have an opportunity to ask questions at the Meeting during the question period. Webcast: Common Shareholders of Canfor Corporation can join the virtual-only format conducted via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1886.



Instructions



Registered Shareholders: Click “I have a Control Number/Meeting Access Number” and then enter your control number and password “canfor2026” (case sensitive). The control number is located on the form of proxy accompanying your Information Circular. If you use your control number to log in to the virtual Meeting, any vote you cast will revoke any proxy you previously submitted. If you do not wish to revoke a previously submitted proxy, you should not vote during the virtual Meeting. Shareholder inquiries can be directed to 1-800-387-0825 or 416-682-3860 before the AGM.



Duly appointed proxyholders: Proxyholders who have been duly appointed and registered with TSX Trust as described in their Information Circular will receive a control number by email from TSX Trust after the proxy voting deadline has passed. Click “I have a Control Number/Meeting Access Number” and then enter your control number and password “canfor2026” (case sensitive).



Guests: Click “I am a Guest” and complete the online form.



Technical assistance.



Common Shareholders with questions regarding the virtual Meeting platform or requiring assistance accessing the meeting should visit the provider’s website at https://www.tsxtrust.com/vagm-faq for additional information. Recording playback:

The replay of the conference call will be available at canfor.com/investors.

Q1 2026 Analyst Conference Call

Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026, to discuss their Q1 2026 financial and operating results.

When:

Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PDT

Call details: Please note that we have transitioned to a new webcast service provider.



To register to join the call by phone (analysts only), click here.



To view the webcast online, click here.



To view our Conference Call Participant Guide, click here.



If you have trouble with the links above, visit canfor.com/investors and select Webcasts.



Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available on the morning of the call at canfor.com/investors , under Presentations.



Following management’s discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis. Recording playback: The replay of the conference call will be available until June 5, 2026, on canfor.com/investors , under Webcasts.

Forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “plans”, “will”, “believes”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “should”, “may”, “could”, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Management’s current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor.

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. Canfor has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden’s largest privately owned sawmill company, and owns a 100% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.