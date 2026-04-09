SiTime Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, will announce its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after market close.

Rajesh Vashist, chief executive officer, and Beth Howe, chief financial officer, will broadcast a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live webcast: Click Here

Register for dial-in number: Register Here

Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the Events section of SiTime’s Investor Relations website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power and better reliability. With more than 4 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

About Precision Timing – Timing is the heartbeat of all electronics, ensuring performance, resilience and scalability. For decades, quartz devices, non-silicon technology, have kept systems in sync, but they struggle in harsher, more demanding environments. MEMS-based Precision Timing delivers greater accuracy, smaller size and resilience. Today, MEMS timing powers over 400 applications, including high-growth ones in AI datacenters, automated driving, industrial and humanoid robots, wearables and IoT.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation

Beth Howe

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@sitime.com