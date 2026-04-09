Masina Diamonds Enhances Custom Jewelry Experience with Technology-Driven Design Process

Atlanta, Georgia, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masina Diamonds , a long-standing family-owned jewelry store in Atlanta, is advancing the way customers purchase fine jewelry by focusing on customization, technology, and collaboration. Following a leadership transition to the next generation, the company has adapted to shifting consumer preferences, particularly the increasing demand for custom engagement rings and personalized fine jewelry.

Recognizing that more customers are moving away from pre-made showcase items, Masina Diamonds has refined its approach to offer a structured custom design jewelry process. The company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to create tailored pieces that reflect individual style and preferences.

According to Rustin, “The jewelry industry has completely shifted. Clients use to browse showcases looking for the perfect piece, sometimes having to settle for something. Now we can create it for you together. No more needing to settle, you get exactly what you dreamed of. He also noted, “My favorite thing about our collaborative design process is seeing how creative our clients can be. At first, they are a bit hesitant, but with the help of our expert jewelers, our clients get comfortable enough to let their wildest ideas flow.”

The process begins with a consultation, where clients work directly with expert jewelers to develop initial concepts. From there, Masina Diamonds provides interactive 3D renderings that allow clients to visualize their design fully. At this stage, clients can request adjustments, ensuring that every detail aligns with their expectations.

Once the digital design is finalized, a 3D wax model is produced. This step allows clients to assess the size, proportions, and overall feel of the piece before it moves into production. After approval, skilled casters bring the design to life using the client’s chosen precious metal. Diamonds and gemstones are then set by hand to ensure durability and precision, followed by a final polishing process to complete the piece.

The company also offers the flexibility of completing this entire process virtually, allowing clients to design custom engagement rings and other jewelry from the comfort of their homes. In addition, Masina Diamonds has introduced a 3D ring builder on its website, enabling users to experiment with designs independently before consulting with a jeweler.

As customization becomes a defining trend in the jewelry industry, Masina Diamonds aims to provide clients with both creative control and professional guidance throughout the design journey.