Village Farms Pilots Potency Range Labelling in Canada

Pure Sunfarms brand is first to introduce THC ranges on top-selling flower in British Columbia

Pilot program builds on the Company’s recent THC variability research, translating science into a more accurate way of communicating quality to consumers

DELTA, British Columbia, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF), today announced that its Canadian cannabis brand, Pure Sunfarms, has implemented potency range labelling on cannabis packaging for Pink Kush in British Columbia as part of a pilot program, building on the Company’s recently published research into THC variability across cannabis flower1. This marks the first commercial introduction of THC potency ranges on dried flower in the Canadian recreational market and reinforces Village Farms’ leadership in advancing greater transparency and accuracy in cannabis labelling.

Rather than presenting a single THC percentage, Pure Sunfarms’ updated packaging displays a potency range that reflects how the cultivar consistently performs over time. The change recognizes cannabis for what it is: an agricultural product with natural biological variation. While THC remains an important attribute, it is only one component of the consumer experience. Aroma, terpene profile, bud structure, density, and trim quality all contribute to how flower performs for the consumer.

Orville Bovenschen, Global President of Operations for Village Farms said, “For years, the industry has been anchored to one fixed potency number. But cannabis is variable. A range gives consumers a clearer, more honest expectation of what’s inside the bag. There’s a lot more to flower than just potency. The introduction of potency ranges represents a broader shift in how quality is communicated and sets a higher standard of transparency and trust with consumers and regulators. If we want this industry to mature, our perception of what quality is needs to evolve with it.”

Pink Kush cannabis flower packs in British Columbia are the first products to feature the updated labelling. As one of Pure Sunfarms’ flagship cultivars and a consistent top-selling SKU nationally, Pink Kush provides an ideal starting point for introducing range-based labelling. Early feedback from consumer research indicates strong interest in and understanding of potency ranges, reinforcing the value of a more transparent and realistic approach to labelling.

For more information about potency ranges and what they mean for consumers, visit: puresunfarms.com/potency-ranges.

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1 Variability of total THC in greenhouse cultivated dried cannabis. Scientific Reports (2025).



About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is a global leader in cannabis, plant-based consumer packaged goods, and sustainable innovation. With a legacy built on decades of Controlled Environment Agriculture expertise and Dutch farming practices, today the Company is one of the world’s largest and most profitable cannabis operators with an asset portfolio that spans over 7 million square feet of advanced greenhouse and indoor cultivation assets.

In Canada, Village Farms operates one of the largest EU-GMP certified cannabis facilities in the world from its production campus in Delta, British Columbia, and exports products to international medical markets. The Company is also a market share leader in dried flower formats and produces and distributes some of the country’s highest quality and best-selling strains, including its flagship Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush, one of the most widely consumed strains on the planet. Village Farms’ Canadian brand portfolio includes Pure Sunfarms, Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Super Toast, Pure Laine, Tam Tams and Promenade.

In the Netherlands, the Company is one of only ten licensed operators in the country’s regulated cannabis program, and in the United States its CBDistillery brand is one of the country’s largest independent hemp-derived wellness platforms. Beyond cannabis, the Company’s Clean Energy division transforms landfill gas into renewable natural gas, and it also holds an equity interest in Vanguard Food LP, a private venture pursuing strategic acquisitions to build a premier branded food platform in North America.

Contact Information

Sam Gibbons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: (407) 936-1190 ext. 328

Email: sgibbons@villagefarms.com