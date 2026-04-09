Aligned Data Centers Breaks Ground on “Project Caprock,” a Sustainable 540 MW Next-Generation Data Center Campus in Northwest Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers (“Aligned”), a leading developer and operator of ultra-efficient data centers for hyperscale, cloud, and AI workloads, today announced an expansion of its North American data center footprint with “Project Caprock,” a new 540 MW, 313-acre data center campus, located in Hale County just outside of Abernathy, Texas. The site is comprised of 1.65M square feet of capacity across six facilities and is expected to infuse $5B into the regional economy. Development will begin with the campus’s inaugural data center, LBB‑01, with an anticipated service date of Q1 2027.

“We are proud to bring next-generation infrastructure to Hale County,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “Our expansion into Northwest Texas proves we can meet both the increased capacity demands from customers while also meeting community demands for the responsible construction of AI infrastructure.”

Beyond delivering the critical infrastructure required to power advanced compute workloads, Aligned’s Caprock campus will serve as a powerful economic engine for Northwest Texas. The development will create thousands of high-paying construction jobs and localized vendor contracts over a multi-year build-out. Designed for maximum economic density, the Caprock Campus delivers an extraordinary level of capital investment on a highly optimized footprint - generating significantly more economic value per acre than standard commercial developments.

“Our partnership with Aligned Data Centers on their West Texas expansion is a landmark project for the Abernathy and Hale County community, creating significant local jobs and opportunities for our subcontractor partners,” said Michael Beadle, Senior Vice President of Operations, Mission Critical, Ryan Companies. “We are proud to build the future of the data center industry with a partner who is not only committed to technological innovation and sustainable design but also to foster long-term economic growth in the region.”

Once operational, the Aligned campus will provide highly skilled, permanent technology jobs while generating significant, long-term commercial tax revenue. This sustained revenue will directly support local public schools, first responders, and municipal infrastructure.

The Caprock campus will utilize Aligned’s innovative DeltaFlow liquid cooling technology and an advanced air-cooled heat rejection system paired with a closed-loop design. Unlike traditional data center designs, the system recirculates the same water, protecting the local Ogallala Aquifer and ensuring the campus will not compete with the community’s agricultural or residential water needs.

“Aligned’s decision to build this state-of-the-art campus in our area is a transformative moment for our city's economic future,” says Julie Arrington, City Manager of Abernathy. “This project goes far beyond immediate job creation and capital investment; it is about creating sustainable, long-term opportunities right here at home. Aligned has proven to be a great partner - bringing innovation to our doorstep while respecting our community's rural heritage and conserving our vital resources."

Through its Aligned Academy initiative, Aligned also plans to partner with local educational institutions to help build a pipeline for careers in high-tech and mission-critical infrastructure. Additionally, the Company will engage directly with the community to ensure its resources and support are channeled where they can make the most meaningful impact.

As part of the Company’s Northwest Texas development, Aligned is building and funding the dedicated electrical infrastructure required to power its Caprock campus, protecting local rate payers from any cost impact into the future. The project is designed to support the demand for next-generation compute while prioritizing the ongoing reliability and resilience of the regional grid.

“Xcel Energy is proud to partner with Aligned on this transformative project for Hale County,” says Brad Baldridge, Interim President, Xcel Energy - Texas, New Mexico. “Through our close collaboration and a responsible, forward-thinking approach to grid development, we are ensuring Aligned receives the robust power it requires without compromising the highly reliable, resilient service that residents and businesses depend on every day.”

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading provider of sustainable, ultra-efficient and highly adaptive data center infrastructure designed to power AI innovation at scale. Fueled by over 50 patents for award-winning cooling technology and an expedited path to energy and land enablement, we support the world's most demanding AI, High-Performance Computing (HPC) and cloud workloads. Aligned is committed to the communities we serve, transforming industrial sites into technology hubs, generating local jobs and fostering widespread skilled workforce development. Aligned is Where AI Lives. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com.

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