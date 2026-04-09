Dundee Corporation Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid on Class A Subordinate Voting Shares

TORONTO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Corporation”) announced today receipt of regulatory approval for its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the “Bid”) in respect of its class A subordinate voting shares (“Class A Shares”) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or alternative Canadian trading systems from April 14, 2026 to April 13, 2027.

Jonathan Goodman, President and CEO of Dundee Corporation, commented:

“The renewal of our normal course issuer bid reflects our commitment to disciplined capital allocation. We continually assess share repurchases alongside other opportunities to deploy capital as we execute on our strategy to identify and collaborate in the development of mining businesses.”

Dundee may purchase up to a maximum of 6,404,423 Class A Shares under the Bid, representing approximately 10% of the Corporation’s public float on the Class A Shares. As of March 31, 2026, Dundee had 86,718,321 Class A Shares issued and outstanding. The average daily trading volume for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to TSX acceptance of the Bid is 70,337 Class A Shares. Under the Bid, Dundee may purchase up to 17,584 Class A Shares during any trading day, other than pursuant to a block purchase exception. The price paid for securities acquired under the Bid will be the market price at the time of purchase and all Class A Shares purchased under the Bid will be cancelled.

Under Dundee’s current normal course issuer bid on the Class A Shares which is set to expire on April 13, 2026, the Corporation sought and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 6,442,048 Class A Shares. The Corporation purchased a total of 193,598 Class A Shares at an average price of $4.23 per share to date through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems under the current normal course issuer bid.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. The Corporation is primarily engaged in acquiring mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Dundee Corporation’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dundee Corporation’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Annual Information Form of Dundee Corporation and subsequent filings made with securities commissions in Canada. Dundee Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations

T: (416) 864-3584

E: ir@dundeecorporation.com