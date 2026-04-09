Western Pacific Trust Company Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Pacific Trust Company (the “Company”) announces that Smythe LLP (the “Former Auditor”) has resigned as auditor of the Company April 1, 2026.

The resignation of the Former Auditor was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. There were no “reportable events” (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

The board of directors of the Company has appointed Manning Elliott LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) as the new auditor of the Company effective April 1, 2026, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from both the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, on SEDAR+.

About Western Pacific Trust Company

WPTC is a licensed trust company authorized to conduct non-deposit taking trust business in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

For further information, please contact:

Alison Alfer, President & CEO

Western Pacific Trust Company

Phone: (604) 683-0455

Email: aalfer@westernpacifictrust.com

For more information about Western Pacific Trust Company, please visit www.westernpacifictrust.com.