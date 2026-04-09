National Music Centre Announces Year-Long Celebration for 10th Anniversary at Studio Bell

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Music Centre is launching its 10-year anniversary by sharing a preview of what’s to come over the next year. To help mark the milestone, acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith performed at a special launch event for media, partners, and supporters. Also performing were Métis Canadian folk singer-songwriter Andrina Turenne, and drum group Eya-Hey Nakoda who played the ceremonial first sound in Studio Bell when it officially opened 10 years ago.



National Music Centre’s architecturally stunning monument to music, Studio Bell, opened its doors to the public on July 1, 2016. In the decade since, it has become a hub for music and a beacon for nation-building from its headquarters in Western Canada.

The non-profit charitable organization houses four of Canada’s national music halls of fame – the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Adisq Hall of Fame – preserving the stories, artifacts, memorabilia, archives, and instruments that define Canada’s musical identity.



Through programs that include exhibitions, performances, education, artist development, and music and wellness initiatives, NMC champions the power of music to build bridges and inspire people across Canada. It has prioritized inclusivity and cultural representation through the OHSOTO’KINO Indigenous Programming Initiative, empowering artists via recording opportunities, an incubator program, and the Speak Up! gallery that showcases trailblazing Indigenous artists.

What began as an ambitious vision has grown into one of the country’s most significant cultural institutions based in Western Canada. NMC has welcomed more than one million visitors, stewarded and amplified Canada’s music history, supported artists at every stage of their careers, inspired kids and youth, and contributed to the revitalization of Calgary’s East Village neighbourhood.



“This milestone is especially meaningful given how impossible the idea of building the home for music in Canada, based in Calgary, once seemed,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO of the National Music Centre. “Before the National Music Centre opened its doors in 2016, Canada had no physical home dedicated solely to sharing our country’s music history across all genres and styles, and many questioned if a national hub for music could succeed outside of the country’s largest cultural centres. We’re incredibly proud to be here 10 years later. The National Music Centre was built on the belief that Canada’s music story deserves a home so that Canada’s stories will not be lost, and that home should help artists, audiences, and the industry grow together. Over the past 10 years, we’ve built the foundation for a vibrant ecosystem where music and community can thrive.”



In honour of 10 years of impacts, NMC is rolling out a headline-making series of exhibitions, events, and programs that are sure to thrill music lovers of all ages.



Exhibition highlights include Joni’s Jazz (opening Spring 2027), a new exhibition on influential Canadian songwriter Joni Mitchell, exploring her creative life and relationship with jazz through music, visual art, and storytelling. Opening May 6, 2026, PlayLab is a hands-on sound playground where kids and families can discover how music works, transforming visitors from observers into active music makers. Launching November 2026, Listen: The Pursuit of Perfect Sound is an immersive installation for sound aficionados that lets visitors hear music with extraordinary clarity, revealing details often lost in everyday listening. Also on view through February 7, 2027 is a feature exhibit on 2026 Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Nelly Furtado, celebrating her sound, style, and fearless reinvention, with additional Canadian Music Hall of Fame Class of 2026 honourees to be featured in a separate display opening September 23, 2026.



Among the must-see live events, NMC will mark its official 10-year anniversary on Canada Day with its biggest bash yet, featuring A Sharon, Lois & Bram Singalong with Sharon & Randi, and more fun for all ages. The multi-day festival, EddyFest (running August 14-16, 2026), will celebrate more than 120 years of music and community at Calgary’s legendary King Eddy, considered the National Music Centre’s largest artifact. The Canadian Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented in partnership with the National Music Centre and CARAS, returns to Calgary on October 3, taking over the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for a night celebrating some of the biggest names in Canadian music. Launching July 2026, the Live from the King Eddy series will bring together 10 acclaimed artists from across Canada to record live off the floor from the Eddy using the Rolling Stones Mobile Studio. Quebec’s Sara Dufour, Toronto’s The Free Label, Montreal’s The Damn Truth, and more Canadian artists to be announced soon, will use the “Sistine Chapel of rock ’n’ roll” for this one-of-a-kind live music experience that puts audiences in the room as music history is made.

Other major upcoming events and programs include the Music Cities Convention (September 29–October 1), presented with West Anthem; Jeremy Dutcher performing for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30. NMC will also launch a new Francophone music incubator that will bring Francophone artists and creators to Alberta from across Canada, and enable exchanges between Studio Bell in Calgary and NMC’s newly opened satellite space in Montreal.

To see NMC’s full 10-year anniversary program for 2026/27 with over 60 can’t-miss offerings and more detailed descriptions, visit studiobell.ca/program-guide. To learn more about NMC’s impacts over the past decade, visit studiobell.ca/10. Stay tuned for additional 10-year anniversary details and announcements over the coming months.

About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

More than a museum, the National Music Centre (NMC) is a registered charity dedicated to amplifying the love, sharing, and understanding of music. NMC’s work is guided by five key focus areas: Exhibitions and Collections, Artist and Professional Development, Performance and Recording, Education and Learning, and Music and Wellness. From its headquarters at Studio Bell in the heart of Calgary’s East Village neighbourhood, NMC celebrates Canada’s rich musical legacy, honouring legendary artists, nurturing new voices, and bringing people together through music. As the home for music in Canada, NMC houses a vast collection of rare instruments, artifacts and memorabilia, world-class recording studios, and four national music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec’s Adisq Hall of Fame. For more information about NMC’s onsite activities, please visit studiobell.ca. To check out the NMC experience online, visit amplify.nmc.ca.

Media Contact:

Julijana Capone, Senior Manager, PR and Marketing

julijana.capone@nmc.ca | @nmc_canada