Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Retirement of Board Members H. Patrick Hackett Jr. and William J. Doyle

CHICAGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) (“Wintrust”) today announced Board of Directors members H. Patrick Hackett Jr. and William J. Doyle will not stand for re-election and will conclude their service at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held May 28, 2026.

It is anticipated that Brian A. Kenney, a Wintrust Board member since 2023, will succeed Hackett as Chairman of the Board, pending his re-election at the Annual Meeting.

“We are grateful to Pat and Bill for their years of service on our Board, including Pat’s nine years of leadership as Chairman” said Tim Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wintrust Financial Corporation. “Pat and Bill, along with our entire board, have been instrumental in sharing their expertise and insights as we have grown to a $71 billion bank with sophisticated financial capabilities delivered through a community banking model centered on exceptional customer service.”

Hackett is Managing Member of HHS Partners LLC, a Chicago-area investment company. He joined the Board in 2008 and has served as Chairman since 2017. Doyle has been a Director since 2017. He retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of PotashCorp in 2015.

Kenney retired as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of GATX Corporation in 2022. As a member of the Wintrust Board, he currently serves as Chairman of the Risk Management Committee and as a member of Nominating Committee.

“Brian’s experience leading a global, publicly traded company is particularly valuable for our financial organization and I am pleased that he will serve as Chairman of the Board,” Crane added.

The remaining 12 Board members are seeking re-election, as noted in the 2026 Proxy Statement available at ir.wintrust.com.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with $71 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results®” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit wintrust.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

For more information, media may contact Amy Yuhn at 847-939-9591 or ayuhn@wintrust.com. For investor relations inquiries, please contact Dave Dykstra at 847-939-9000.

Contact: Amy Yuhn

Phone: 847-939-9591

Mobile: 312-218-2364

Email: ayuhn@wintrust.com