YouLinc Launches Referral Partner Generation Platform for B2B Professionals on LinkedIn

Frisco, Texas, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YouLinc Digital LLC announced today the launch of its referral partner generation platform, a LinkedIn-based solution designed to help B2B professionals systematically identify and build relationships with complementary partners who serve similar client bases. The platform is now available to users across the United States.

The platform addresses growing challenges faced by revenue teams as traditional cold outreach becomes less effective. YouLinc provides a framework for establishing referral ecosystems, enabling professionals to foster repeatable, long-term business connections instead of relying solely on one-time leads.

“Most B2B professionals recognize that their best clients come through referrals, yet few have a structured system for cultivating these relationships at scale,” said Daryl Bowen, founder of YouLinc. “Our platform aims to turn referral partner development into a consistent, intentional process rather than leaving it to chance.”

YouLinc combines campaign automation, human-style messaging, conversation management, and analytics in a single workflow. Initial platform activity over the last 30 days shows a 21 percent acceptance rate for connection requests and a 16 percent reply rate from accepted connections, indicating the potential of LinkedIn as a relationship-focused platform rather than just a cold outreach tool.

The platform is intended for professionals in financial services, insurance, payroll, professional services, and business services; industries where trust, introductions, and long-term relationships often generate the highest-value opportunities. YouLinc is already being used by organizations including Paychex, Auris, InKind, Jimmy John’s, Global Payments, and Farmers Insurance.

“One established referral partner can generate multiple introductions over time, creating more value than individual cold leads,” Bowen said. “YouLinc provides the infrastructure to develop these relationships consistently across LinkedIn.”

Customer Testimonial

Early users of the platform have highlighted its effectiveness in streamlining referral connections. A recent testimonial video from Erin Pyka of NeoWell demonstrates how one B2B professional expanded their network and established multiple referral partnerships through YouLinc.

By positioning referral partner generation as a distinct business function, YouLinc helps companies move beyond unpredictable referrals to a more measurable, repeatable, and scalable approach to growth. The platform is live and accessible to B2B professionals nationwide.

About YouLinc

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, YouLinc Digital LLC is the world’s first referral partner generation platform. The platform supports B2B professionals in building referral ecosystems on LinkedIn, connecting with complementary professionals who encounter their ideal clients. YouLinc combines LinkedIn campaign automation, human-style messaging, conversation management, and analytics to foster relationship-driven growth. It serves professionals across financial services, insurance, payroll, professional services, and business services industries.



For more information or to explore the platform, visit YouLinc.us to start building referral partner networks today.

Real Connections. Genuine Opportunities.



