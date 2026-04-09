Banco Itaú Chile Schedules First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced today that it will release the Earnings Report regarding its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, before the market opens in Santiago, on April 30, 2026.

On Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 11:30 A.M. Santiago time (11:30 A.M. ET), the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

The quiet period starts on April 15, after the market closes in Santiago.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DZSvSA6YTceMgzhVASKuxg#/registration

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:

The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.

Investor Relations – Itaú Chile