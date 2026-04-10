Tusayan, Arizona Remains Fully Operational and Unaffected amid Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim Planned Water Conservation Efforts, Beginning April 11, 2026 – Town of Tusayan

TUSAYAN, Ariz., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Canyon National Park South Rim lodging within the park boundaries will reduce occupancy to conserve water, beginning April 11, 2026, until further notice. Guests with current and future reservations at hotel properties and Trailer Village, managed by Xanterra and Delaware North, will be contacted directly with the latest updates about their stay. Water use within the campgrounds will also be restricted, and no campfires will be allowed within Grand Canyon National Park. These measures are necessitated by a series of significant breaks in the Transcanyon Waterline, which supplies critical water to the South Rim facilities. The Grand Canyon South Rim will remain open, and the goal is to restore full operational status for overnight lodging guests as quickly as possible.

Please note that overnight accommodations in Tusayan, located one mile from the South Entrance to the Grand Canyon National Park, are not affected. Visitors can continue to experience the Grand Canyon without disruption, while enjoying the full comfort and convenience of Tusayan with its full range of amenities, hotels, campgrounds, RV Parks, restaurants, coffee shops, tour services, trails and horseback riding.

The Town of Tusayan is working closely with local partners to monitor the situation and provide accurate information to the public. For up to date information on services available at Grand Canyon National Park South Rim and a full list of businesses and amenities located within Tusayan visit: https://www.nps.gov/grca/index.htm or https://explore.tusayan-az.gov/

Media Contacts:

Clarinda Vail, Mayor

Town of Tusayan

P.O. Box 709, Tusayan, AZ 86023

928-638-9909, Clarinda.Vail@tusayan-az.gov

Greg Clifton, Town Manager

Town of Tusayan

P.O. Box 709, Tusayan, AZ 86023

928-638-9909, Greg.Clifton@tusayan-az.gov