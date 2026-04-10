Crypto News: Pepeto Update With $8.87M Raised While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10,000 as ETH Becomes the Top Performing Crypto of 2026

Dubai, UAE, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is building fast around new crypto Pepeto as presale funds crossed $8.87 million, and stages sell out faster than any project this cycle, and the question is no longer if people should buy in, it is how much. Early buyers keep coming back with bigger positions every round, and as the Binance listing draws closer each update makes it harder to ignore that Pepeto is the one entry nobody building a portfolio in 2026 can afford to miss.

Pepeto runs on Ethereum with tools built to solve the issues that still hold the network back, and the price prediction only makes the case stronger. The data now points to ETH being the top performing crypto of the year, and if that trend holds, every strong project on the chain rises with it, and Pepeto sits right at the front.

Crypto News on Pepeto Funds While the Ethereum Price Prediction Points to Five Figures

Nearly 9 million flowing into Pepeto during extreme fear is a clear sign of conviction, and as the ethereum price prediction keeps climbing with every institutional call, Pepeto gains more ground with each step.

The ethereum price prediction is now pointing toward $10,000 and the data behind it is hard to argue with. ETH gained 6.9% over the past week and outperformed Bitcoin during the ceasefire rally according to CoinDesk. BitMine, chaired by Tom Lee, just made its biggest ETH purchase of 2026 with 71,252 tokens pushing holdings to 4.8 million ETH worth $11.4 billion, and Lee called ETH the second best performing asset since the war started. Arthur Hayes targets ETH at $10,000 to $20,000 according to CoinGecko. Standard Chartered backs the direction with $7,500 year end. With over half of DeFi liquidity and 32% of supply staked, every data point feeds the same ethereum price prediction: ETH is heading much higher from $2,190.

That is great for ETH holders, but it makes the current window more important than most realize. When large caps reach those targets, gains follow, but they almost never come from the large caps alone.

The biggest returns in crypto have always come from the presale side, and for 2026, the presale leading every crypto news ranking and pulling in the most capital is Pepeto, and what comes next makes it clear why the wallets that got rich out of crypto in past cycles, are loading this one like they already know the ending.

Pepeto Solves Ethereum's Costly Problems While Big Wallets Load Presale Positions

The crypto news around this Ethereum based project keeps spreading because Pepeto attacks the exact issues draining Ethereum users every day, and the builder behind it is a former Binance executive who already shipped platforms moving billions in daily volume. PepetoSwap was designed to remove the fees that eat into every portfolio, zero cost per swap while Uniswap and PancakeSwap charge 0.3% on each trade. The bridge runs lock and mint tech that transfers assets between chains instantly without charging anything. T

That is the kind of product depth that dominates crypto news rankings. They know the Ethereum price prediction is not going to deliver the kind of multiples that built fortunes in past cycles, so the smart money rotates into the next presale with real products behind it.

Comparing Pepeto to Ethereum and Shiba Inu sounds bold, but this project already ships a working exchange and cross-chain bridge at a stage where those giants had nothing but a whitepaper and a dream. The meme coin energy building around Pepeto right now feels exactly like what surrounded SHIB before it minted thousands of millionaires overnight, except this time there is actual utility underneath the momentum. With everything stacking up like this, missing Pepeto at presale price could end up being the most expensive mistake of 2026.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction is heading toward $10,000 and beyond, and every project built on Ethereum climbs with the network. Right now, no Ethereum based presale in the crypto news carries a stronger case than Pepeto.

2026 is set to be a year the market remembers, with the kind of volume and gains that crypto news will reference for years. And as every past cycle has shown, the largest returns are not made during the rally, they are locked in right before it starts. Presales and meme coins have always been the two plays that print the widest multiples, and Pepeto brings both together in a single entry.

Holding Pepeto at presale pricing could turn out to be the single highest returning position of 2026, and every signal says the window is about to close. Sources point to a Binance listing from day one, and the debut could now be days away. History is brutal to the wallets that hesitated at this stage, because once trading opens,the presale price vanishes permanently the moment listing hits, and after that, the only way in is buying from presale holders who have absolutely zero reason to sell anywhere near the current price.

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