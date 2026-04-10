TRICARE Now Covers Online Therapy in New York — $0 Copay for Active-Duty Families Through MMHC

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Mental Health Counseling (MMHC), the highest-rated affordable telehealth therapy practice in New York, today announced it now accepts TRICARE Select and TRICARE Reserve Select for online therapy in New York, giving military families access to licensed psychotherapy with $0 copays for active-duty dependents, no referral requirements, and average scheduling times under 3 days.

Patients across New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx, Long Island, Westchester County, and upstate regions near Fort Hamilton, Fort Drum, West Point, and Camp Smith can access secure telehealth therapy, with benefits verified before the first session at manhattanmentalhealthcounseling.com/tricare/.

The announcement expands access to evidence-based mental health care for a population that faces outsized barriers to treatment, including stigma around seeking care, frequent relocations, and limited availability of military-experienced therapists in civilian settings.

Who This Is For

Active-duty service member families using TRICARE Select

Guard and Reserve members on TRICARE Reserve Select

Military retirees and dependents seeking covered therapy

Anyone looking for online therapy covered by TRICARE in New York





"It's an honor to serve people who have given so much to this country and who too often struggle to find care that truly understands them. Service members and their families carry a weight most civilian providers aren't trained to handle — that's the gap we're focused on closing. We've built a clinical team trained in combat trauma, MST and deployment reintegration, and making that care accessible through TRICARE at no cost for active-duty families. For many of our patients dealing with PTSD, approaches like EMDR have been genuinely life-changing. We take that responsibility seriously."

— Steven Buchwald, Managing Director, Manhattan Mental Health Counseling

Does TRICARE Cover Mental Health Therapy in New York?

Yes. TRICARE covers outpatient mental health services, including individual psychotherapy, when medically necessary, for all TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries. Under TRICARE Select, active-duty family members (Group A) pay $0 for in-network behavioral health visits. Retirees and dependents (Group B) pay approximately 25% cost-share after an annual deductible. TRICARE Reserve Select members pay approximately 20% after a $150 individual or $300 family deductible.

All three TRICARE plans accepted by MMHC cover telehealth mental health services at the same rate as in-person visits. MMHC's dedicated Therapy Coordinator verifies each patient's exact eligibility, copay, and deductible status before the first session — at no charge and with no obligation to continue.

Plan Copay Deductible Catastrophic Cap TRICARE Select — Active Duty Family

(Group A) $0

$150 / $300 family $1,000 / year TRICARE Select — Retirees &

Dependents (Group B) ~25% cost-share $150–$350 ~$3,500–$4,000 / year TRICARE Reserve Select (TRS) ~20% cost-share $150 / $300 family $1,000 / year

All plans cover telehealth at the same rate as in-person visits. No referral required in most cases. MMHC manages all claims directly with the Defense Health Agency — patients file no paperwork.

"TRICARE credentialing is one of the more demanding processes in behavioral health billing. The eligibility rules vary significantly by sponsor status, and even small errors in claims submission can delay care. We built our intake workflow around that complexity so patients never have to navigate it themselves. They tell us their plan; we handle everything else before their first appointment."

— Holly Jones, Credentialing & Workflow Lead, Manhattan Mental Health Counseling

What Do MMHC's Military-Experienced Therapists Treat?

MMHC's clinical team includes therapists with specialized training in military mental health, using evidence-based approaches aligned with VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guidelines. Conditions treated include:

PTSD and combat trauma: CBT, EMDR, and trauma-focused interventions

Military sexual trauma (MST): trauma-sensitive approaches in a private telehealth setting

Anxiety disorders and panic

Depression and mood disorders

Deployment stress and reintegration: hypervigilance, emotional numbing, sleep disturbance, and readjustment after deployment or PCS moves

Military-to-civilian career transitions: identity, purpose, and practical adjustment

Relationship and military family stress: separations, relocations, and dual-military dynamics





All care is delivered via secure telehealth using evidence-based therapies including CBT, DBT, and EMDR.

Telehealth delivery also removes the on-base care stigma barrier that leads many service members to delay or avoid treatment, providing a private, off-installation option for those who prefer it.

How Does MMHC's TRICARE Intake Work?

MMHC's military-experienced Therapy Coordinator manages every step of the intake process so patients don't have to navigate TRICARE's administrative complexity on their own:

Step 1 Verify Benefits: MMHC confirms your TRICARE eligibility, copay, and deductible before scheduling.

MMHC confirms your TRICARE eligibility, copay, and deductible before scheduling. Step 2 Get Matched: You are paired with a licensed therapist experienced in military mental health and your specific clinical needs.

You are paired with a licensed therapist experienced in military mental health and your specific clinical needs. Step 3 Begin Therapy: Start online therapy from home via secure video. Most patients are scheduled within 3 days or less.





About Manhattan Mental Health Counseling

Manhattan Mental Health Counseling (MMHC) is a New York–based telehealth practice with 80+ licensed clinicians specializing in anxiety, trauma, life transitions, and military mental health. The practice is in-network with major commercial and government-sponsored insurance plans throughout New York State, including TRICARE, Medicare Advantage, and several Medicaid managed care plans.

TRICARE-eligible patients can verify benefits and schedule a first appointment at https://manhattanmentalhealthcounseling.com/tricare/ or by calling 212-960-8626.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does TRICARE cover online therapy in New York?

A: Yes. TRICARE covers telehealth mental health services at the same rate as in-person visits when provided by an authorized, in-network provider. MMHC accepts TRICARE Select and TRICARE Reserve Select for secure virtual therapy throughout New York State — including New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, and upstate regions. No referral is required for most plans, and most patients are scheduled within 3 days.

Q: Is therapy free with TRICARE?

A: For active-duty family members on TRICARE Select (Group A), therapy is typically $0 per session in-network, with a $1,000 annual catastrophic cap. Retirees and dependents (Group B) pay approximately 25% cost-share after their annual deductible. MMHC's Therapy Coordinator verifies your exact copay before the first session at no charge.

Q: Do I need a referral for TRICARE therapy?

A: No. Most TRICARE plans do not require a referral for outpatient mental health therapy. MMHC's intake team confirms referral requirements for your specific plan during free benefits verification.

Q: Does TRICARE cover PTSD and trauma therapy?

A: Yes. TRICARE covers outpatient psychotherapy for PTSD, including combat-related PTSD and military sexual trauma, when provided by a TRICARE-authorized therapist. Evidence-based treatments including CBT and EMDR are covered under both TRICARE Select and TRICARE Reserve Select when medically necessary. MMHC's therapists are trained in trauma-focused approaches aligned with VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guidelines.

Q: Do Guard and Reserve members qualify for TRICARE therapy at MMHC?

A: Guard and Reserve members enrolled in TRICARE Reserve Select (TRS) are eligible for outpatient mental health therapy at MMHC. TRS members pay approximately 20% cost-share after a $150 individual or $300 family deductible. MMHC's Therapy Coordinator confirms coverage before the first session at no charge.

MEDIA CONTACT Manhattan Mental Health Counseling 303 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1108, New York, NY 10016 Phone: 212-960-8626 Web: https://manhattanmentalhealthcounseling.com/