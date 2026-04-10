GuideX: iFLYTEK Brings Virtual Human Services into Real-World Scenarios at GITEX ASIA 2026

SINGAPORE, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At GITEX ASIA 2026, iFLYTEK showcased a comprehensive lineup of virtual human technologies, drawing strong interest from visitors across the exhibition floor. Powered by iFLYTEK’s integrated AI infrastructure, these virtual humans are capable of perceiving, interacting, and delivering services in real-world environments.





Visitors experience iFLYTEK’s GuideX at GITEX ASIA 2026

GuideX: A Complete Service Loop

The centerpiece of the showcase is GuideX, iFLYTEK’s intelligent virtual human solution designed for public service environments.

In an airport setting, for example, GuideX manages the full passenger service flow at a single terminal – from greeting and answering questions to check-in assistance and gate guidance. Instead of relying on separate kiosks or service counters, it integrates these functions into one interface, streamlining the passenger journey and improving operational efficiency.

The system supports multimodal interaction, including voice, touch, and visual recognition. Visual recognition covers lip movement and gesture recognition. Voice recognition includes noise reduction for clear communication. It understands spoken questions, responds naturally, and acts as an intelligent service hub rather than a basic talking avatar.

GuideX operates as a 24/7 service assistant in busy public environments. Beyond airports, it is also designed for a wide range of service settings, including transport hubs, hotels, retail stores & shopping malls, exhibition venues, and command centers.

“Our virtual human technologies are built to integrate into real service scenarios across industries,” said Vincent Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK. “They help organizations deliver efficient services while making human-AI interaction more natural and accessible in everyday work and life.”

iFLYTEK showcases its virtual human and embodied AI solutions on April 9–10 at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Booth HB-A80. Visitors can also explore the company’s AI infrastructure and AI translation technologies on display at the booth.

Learn more at: https://www.iflytek.com/en/index.html

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d94125c1-848b-466c-8b38-989fc460633b