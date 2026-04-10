iFLYTEK Showcases AINOTE 2, the World’s Thinnest AI E-Ink Tablet, at GITEX ASIA 2026 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK, a global leader in intelligent speech and AI technologies, is showcasing AINOTE 2 at GITEX ASIA 2026 in Singapore. Under the theme “AI CONNECTING IDEAS,” the company is highlighting AINOTE 2 as an AI-powered e-ink tablet designed to enhance professional productivity through focused thinking, secure communication, and smarter workflows.





Visitors experience AINOTE 2 at GITEX ASIA 2026

More than a digital notebook, AINOTE 2 combines a paper-like writing experience with an ultra-thin design certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s thinnest e-ink tablet. It delivers a distraction-free workspace that helps professionals stay focused and work efficiently in demanding environments.

AI For Use: Turning Information into Decisions

In professional settings, meetings often require constant note-taking, dividing attention and leading to missed details and time-consuming follow-ups.

AINOTE 2 reduces that burden with one-click recording and real-time transcription in 16 languages, automatically capturing conversations so users can stay fully engaged. Real-time translation in 11 languages and speaker identification further support seamless cross-border collaboration.

Its paper-like display with low handwriting latency enables natural, responsive writing, allowing users to jot down ideas or sketch thoughts without disrupting the flow of discussion. Handwritten notes can be converted into searchable text in 133 languages, ensuring insights are preserved and easy to retrieve.

iFLYTEK has further enhanced AINOTE 2 with expanded AI capabilities through its premium service, including advanced large-model support such as Gemini 3 and improved offline transcription.

AI for Trust: Privacy-First by Design

Recognizing growing concerns around data privacy, AINOTE 2 supports offline transcription, which allows sensitive conversations to be recorded and processed without an internet connection, reinforcing trust in professional and privacy-sensitive scenarios.

Built for Professional Workflows Across Roles

At just 295 grams and 4.2 mm thin, AINOTE 2 slips easily into a work bag and supports comfortable all-day carry, while still providing a full 10.65-inch e-ink workspace for focused reading and note-taking.

It is built for a range of professionals: executives who need clear meeting insights and fast decisions; sales teams capturing client needs and next steps; and students or researchers organizing ideas from lectures and readings into structured knowledge.

“AINOTE 2 is designed with the aim of creating a quiet, focused space where ideas can form clearly and decisions can be made with confidence,” said Conan Guo, General Manager of Global Business and CPO of AINOTE. “Meanwhile, we’re also committed to more sustainable product design, incorporating eco-conscious materials in our products to support long-term environmental responsibility.”

iFLYTEK is exhibiting AINOTE 2 at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Booth HB-A80 during GITEX ASIA 2026, taking place April 9–10. Visitors are invited to experience how AI-driven note-taking, real-time transcription, and distraction-free design come together to redefine professional productivity.

Learn more at: https://www.iflytek.com/en/index.html

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f83d348-2a1c-4276-b183-fca46afb23cc