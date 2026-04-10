Zhen-Ao Group Showcases Core 5'-Nucleotide Breakthroughs in Cambridge, Illuminating a Chinese Path for Global Technology-Driven Anti-Aging

Cambridge, UK, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 8th local time in the UK, the international academic conference Frontiers in Aging, Longevity and Regeneration was held at the University of Cambridge. Jointly organized by the European Academy of Nutritional, Food and Behavioral Health Sciences and the Luxembourg Academy of Sciences and Arts, the conference brought together leading global scholars, including 2014 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine May-Britt Moser, James Rowe, Director of the Cambridge Centre for Frontotemporal Dementia and Related Disorders, and Jiong Wu, Member of the Luxembourg Academy of Sciences and Arts. The event focused on the frontiers of aging intervention and the industrialization of regenerative medicine. China’s Zhen-Ao Group was invited to attend as a key research representative.













Zhen-Ao Group has been deeply engaged in nucleotide-based anti-aging research for many years. Its research achievements have been reported twice by the Associated Press, and it received the 2025 Heidelberg Eurasian International Life Forum Award for Nucleotide R&D Technology. Recognized for its internationally leading capabilities, the Group was invited to participate in the conference.

At this conference, Zhen-Ao Group presented its core achievements from two decades of research on exogenous 5'-nucleotides in Cambridge, demonstrating China’s strength in nutritional anti-aging technology and offering the world a practical, verifiable Chinese solution for technology-driven anti-aging.





Nucleotides are fundamental substances for creating life, protecting life, and extending life, and their scientific value is widely recognized worldwide. They support growth and development, regulate nutritional metabolism, and slow the aging process. Through a three-dimensional closed loop of “clearance - repair - maintenance,” they help “turn back” and stabilize the DNA methylation clocks, combat aging at its molecular roots, and open a new path toward healthy aging.

Commissioned by Zhen-Ao Group, Peking University spent 20 years achieving a full-chain breakthrough in 5'-nucleotides anti-aging research, building a complete evidence-based system spanning “molecule - cell - animal - human” studies and delivering world-leading clinical and scientific results:

The two parties completed a randomized, double-blind , placebo-controlled human clinical trial. Following a 19-week intervention in 121 subjects aged 60-70 years, the 5'-nucleotides group showed a 3.08-year reversal in DNA methylation age, significant improvements in insulin sensitivity, increases in skeletal muscle mass, reductions in trunk fat mass and visceral fat grade, and marked alleviation of physical fatigue. These findings were published in 2025 in Advanced Science, a leading international journal with an impact factor of 14.3. This study represents the world’s first comprehensive, evidence-based human clinical trial investigating the anti-aging effects of exogenous nucleotides, marking the entry of nutritional interventions for aging into a stage of quantifiable and verifiable clinical practice.

Preclinical animal studies showed that 5'-nucleotides extended median survival of SAMP8 mice by 9.21% to 12.6%..Extrapolating from this lifespan extension, this effect is equivalent to an approximate 8.76 to 12.01 year extension in human lifespan. Furthermore, 5'-nucleotides also comprehensively ameliorated age-related phenotypes across multiple tissues and organ systems, including muscle, the nervous system, heart, liver, skin, blood vessels, testes, adipose tissue, metabolism, gut microbiota, and the immune system, thereby systematically enhancing healthy lifespan and quality of life.

5'-Nucleotides precisely target the core mechanisms of cellular senescenc. By repairing DNA damage, iupregulating telomerase activity, mitigating oxidative stress, reshaping mitochondrial energy metabolism, activating autophagy to efficiently remove senescent “zombie” cells, and suppressing chronic age-related inflammation, they comprehensively restore cellular vitality and help maintain overall health.

A multi-generation rat safety study initiated in 2006 confirmed that exogenous 5'-nucleotides supplementation is safe and well-tolerated. Encompassing full-lifecycle toxicological validation spanning the parental generation to offspring, this study established a solid safety foundation for long-term dietary consumption. Notably, lifelong administration extended the lifespan of laboratory rats by nearly 270 days, equivalent to approximately 30 additional years in human lifespan.

Using its patented enzymatic hydrolysis technology for food yeast, Zhen-Ao Group manufactures high-purity 5'-nucleotides at large-scale,,strictly adhering to U.S. FCC quality standards. This creates a full closed loop of “R&D - technology - commercialization,” enabling the efficient conversion of cutting-edge findings into safe, stable, and nutritional intervention solutions and providing a Chinese model for the industrialization of nucleotide-based anti-aging worldwide.

Experts at the conference highly praised Zhen-Ao Group’s work, noting that its multidimensional and systematic anti-aging framework based on 5'-nucleotides expands the boundaries of scientific research, while its industry-academia-research model offers innovative solutions for global healthy aging and the development of regenerative medicine.





This appearance in Cambridge marks an important milestone for Chinese life science companies, from technology followers to global leaders. Looking ahead, Zhen-Ao Group will continue to deepen its nucleotide research, promote the global implementation of China’s 5'-nucleotide anti-aging solution, and contribute sustained Chinese strength to healthy aging and improved quality of life worldwide.