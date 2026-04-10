AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2026 Q1

In 2026 Q1, 3.1 million tons of cargo and 1.4 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period previous year, the cargo volume decreased by –8% i.e 265 thousand tonnes. Liquid bulk decreased the most, influenced by severe ice conditions on the sea. General cargo volume increased by +57% i.e 66 thousand tonnes and ro-ro by +2% i.e 31 thousand tonnes. The number of passengers decreased by –3.3% i.e. 47 thousand passengers. Passenger business was influenced by dock works of four passenger ships. The total number of vessel calls decreased by –7%. The number of vehicles travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by +0.9%, the number of passengers decreased by –1.2%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica stayed at the same level as previous year, utility rate of the vessel was 100%.

Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, commented on results: "The exceptionally cold winter and severe ice conditions in the first quarter had the greatest impact on liquid bulk transport. At the same time, ro-ro, which is the most significant cargo type, and general cargo volumes increased. We are pleased with the early start of the cruise season - the first cruise ship visited us already on March 24. Ferry segment volumes were relatively stable - the number of passengers decreased, but the number of vehicles increased. The icebreaker Botnica was chartered during the whole period and icebreaking was done in both Northern and Western Estonian waters.”

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2026 Q1 are presented in the following table. The data for the Q1 2026 is preliminary as of 10 April 2026. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change Change (%) Cargo volume by type of cargo (th tonnes) 3 075 3 340 –265 –7.9% Ro-ro 1 622 1 590 31 2.0% Liquid bulk 230 559 –329 –58.9% Dry bulk 545 565 –20 –3.5% Containers 482 507 –25 –5.0% in TEUs 60 152 62 532 –2 380 –3.8% General cargo 181 115 66 57.3% Non-marine 16 4 12 297.0% Number of passengers by routes (th) 1 365 1 413 –47 –3.3% Tallinn-Helsinki 1 234 1 276 –42 –3.3% Tallinn-Stockholm 79 90 –11 –12.0% Muuga-Vuosaari 39 40 –2 –4.0% Cruise (traditional) 4 0 4 N/A Other 10 7 3 43.6% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 1 592 1 705 –113 –6.6% Cargo vessels 308 351 –43 –12.3% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 283 1 354 –71 –5.2% Cruise vessels (traditional) 1 0 1 N/A Ferries* (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines) Numbr of trips 4 695 4 773 –78 –1.6% Number of passengers (th) 359 364 –4 –1.2% Number of vehicles (th) 197 195 2 0.9% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 90 90 0 0.0% Utility rate (%) 100% 100% 0 0.0%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/.

We also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/.

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries in Estonian language can be viewed here: https://www.praamid.ee/aruandlus-2/#statistika-4.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +372 5649 6230

E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee

Attachment