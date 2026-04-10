Publication of the 2025 annual report and convening notice for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

Regulated information

10 April 2026, 8 a.m. CET

Kinepolis Group NV presents its integrated annual report 2025, with a comprehensive overview of the Group's strategic, financial, operational and ESG performance for the year 2025.

The report is available in English and Dutch and can be accessed via this link.

Kinepolis' annual report 2025 includes a sustainability statement prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). It presents information on policies, actions and performance indicators related to Kinepolis' sustainability priorities, based on an analysis of current and potential impacts, risks and opportunities.

With a clear vision of the future of cinema, Kinepolis is committed to creating value for all its stakeholders. The annual report invites you to look beyond the screen and discover how Kinepolis turns this vision into action, driven by its mission to enrich people's lives through the power of movies.

Convening notice for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

The Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 13 May 2026 at 10 am at the Group’s registered office (Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels).

Link to the reports, convening notice, proxy and other documents.

Link to the ABN-AMRO platform to participate in the meetings.

Contact

Kinepolis Press Office Kinepolis Investor Relations

+32 (0)9 241 00 16 +32 (0)9 241 00 22

pressoffice@kinepolis.com investor-relations@kinepolis.com

About Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group NV was formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two family-run cinema groups and was listed on the stock exchange in 1998. Kinepolis offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry. In addition to its cinema business, the Group is also active in film distribution, event organization, screen publicity and property management.

Kinepolis Group NV operates 63 cinemas in Europe, spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. The Group also runs 35 cinemas in Canada and 24 in the United States.

In total, Kinepolis Group currently operates 122 cinemas worldwide, with a total of 1,314 screens and more than 220,000 seats. Kinepolis’ employees are all committed to giving millions of visitors an unforgettable movie experience. More information on www.kinepolis.com/corporate.