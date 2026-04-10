Invitation to Akropolis Group, UAB 2025 Financial Results Webinar

Akropolis Group, UAB invites investors, analysts, and all those interested in the company’s activities to join a virtual presentation of the company’s 2025 financial results, which will take place on April 16 at 13:30 EEST. The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar, the company’s financial results will be presented and commented on by Akropolis Group, UAB CEO Gabriele Sapon and CFO Ernesta Grikinaitė-Bartkevičė. After the presentation, they will answer participants’ questions. Due to the limited duration of the webinar, participants are kindly requested to submit their questions in the registration form or send them in advance by email to: Olga.Azarova@nasdaq.com.

All interested participants are invited to register using the following link:

https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tiGUGvyJQB2V_h7CFRgI9g#/registration

For more information:

E–mail: IR@akropolis.lt

Internet webpage: www.akropolis.eu

Address: Ozo st. 25, Vilnius, Lithuania



Paulius Pocius

Head of Marketing and Communications

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 699 99566

paulius.pocius@akropolis.lt