ORION CORPORATION

PRESS RELEASE

10 APRIL 2026 at 9.00 EEST



Orion publishes Interim Report for January–March 2026 and holds a webcast on 23 April 2026



Orion will publish Interim Report for January–March 2026 on Thursday, 23 April 2026 at approximately 12.00 noon EEST. The release and related presentation material will be available on the company’s website at www.orionpharma.com/investors after publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media representatives will be held on Thursday, 23 April 2026 at 14.00 EEST. A link to the live webcast is available on Orion's website at www.orionpharma.com/investors. A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

Confenrence call can be joined by registering through the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50052861

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. In case you would like to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.

Questions can also be presented in writing through the question form of the webcast.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721



Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.