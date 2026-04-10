Bekaert: Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

The shareholders and the holders of debentures are requested to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday 13 May 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at the offices of the Company, Bekaertstraat 2, 8550 Zwevegem (Belgium).

Attachment


Attachments

p260410E - Bekaert - AGM Notice
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