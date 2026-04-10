The MicAi-X Automated Trading Has Been Implemented Across Multiple Sectors in Futurionex, Covering Spot, Derivatives, And Strategic Portfolios





SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicAi-X, the automated trading program service platform announced the completion of a new phase of expansion in its collaboration with the cryptocurrency exchange Futurionex. The automated execution capability has officially extended from a single trading scenario to multiple business sectors on the platform, gradually covering products such as spot trading, futures, AI wealth management, and US stock RWA. This means that the MicAi-X technology is no longer limited to localized access but is advancing towards a more complete and broader trading ecosystem.

From the perspective of industry development trends, early automated trading was often focused on high-frequency strategies, quantitative teams, or single product lines, with relatively clear application boundaries. The multi-sector implementation of MicAi-X at Futurionex reflects the evolution of automated execution from a "specialized tool" to a "general capability." Through continuous improvement in API execution, strategy management, and risk control collaboration, MicAi-X is gradually adapting to the operational logic of different trading products, allowing automated capabilities to maintain continuity and consistency in more scenarios.

In the spot and futures sectors, automated execution primarily enhances order efficiency, risk control response speed, and consistency in profit-taking and stop-loss measures. In product scenarios like AI wealth management and US stock RWA, the significance of automation is more reflected in portfolio management, asset allocation, and execution rhythm control. Different sectors have varying trading mechanisms and risk characteristics, and the horizontal expansion of MicAi-X indicates that its technical framework has higher adaptability and extensibility.

The value of multi-sector coverage lies not only in the expanded application range but also in the unification of trading methods on the platform. When automated execution can serve spot, derivatives, and strategic portfolios simultaneously, it becomes easier for the platform to form a systematic structure in strategy deployment, execution standards, and risk control logic. For MicAi-X, this progress signifies a transition of its service capabilities from the technical access layer to the platform infrastructure layer.

The multi-sector implementation of MicAi-X at Futurionex is an important reflection of the collaboration moving from vertical deepening to horizontal expansion. As automated execution capabilities are applied across more product lines, MicAi-X is also driving automated trading from a few specialized scenarios to more universal and mature market practices.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dc66c46-87a2-4a72-822f-5d2c51219e78