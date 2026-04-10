21shares Solidifies European Leadership with Strategic Expansion on Xetra

New listings meet surging demand for diversified and transparent crypto exposure in Germany

Zurich, April 10th, 2026 – 21shares, one of the world’s largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the cross-listing of nine additional products on Xetra. This expansion reinforces 21shares' commitment to the German market, where it already holds a leading position on Xetra with a 26% market share.

The newly listed products on Xetra include:

21shares Sui Staking ETP (Ticker: 21SI GY)

(Ticker: 21SI GY) 21shares Hyperliquid ETP (Ticker: 21HY GY)

(Ticker: 21HY GY) 21shares Dogecoin ETP (Ticker: DOGE GY)

(Ticker: DOGE GY) 21shares Toncoin Staking ETP (Ticker: 2TON GY)

(Ticker: 2TON GY) 21shares Ondo ETP (Ticker: 21ON GY)

(Ticker: 21ON GY) 21shares Hedera ETP (Ticker: HDRA GY)

(Ticker: HDRA GY) 21shares Jito Staked SOL ETP (Ticker: 21JS GY)

(Ticker: 21JS GY) 21shares Pyth Network ETP (Ticker: PYTH GY)

(Ticker: PYTH GY) 21shares Strategy Yield ETP (Ticker: 21ST GY)

These new listings integrate into an elite suite of 21shares offerings already demonstrating strong performance on Xetra, where the firm generated over $4.6 billion in turnover during 2025. Notable existing listings include the 21shares Bitcoin Core ETP (CBTC SE), which provides one of the market's most cost-efficient exposures to Bitcoin with a total expense ratio (TER) of just 0.10% per annum.

"Our continued expansion on Xetra reflects the increasing demand from both retail and institutional investors in Germany for crypto exposure and income generation," said Jasmin Muelhaupt, Director of Product Development at 21shares. "German investors are among the most sophisticated in the world, increasingly moving beyond speculation to treat digital assets as a core strategic allocation. Our expansion on Xetra is a move to provide the institutional-grade precision and staking-integrated utility that this market demands. We are giving the most discerning investors in Europe the specialized tools they need to lead the next phase of portfolio diversification.”

The momentum behind these listings is backed by record-breaking activity across the 21shares ecosystem. In 2025, the firm’s total secondary market turnover on European exchanges surged by 56% to over $11.9 billion. Furthermore, 21shares demonstrated its agility in product innovation by launching 16 new ETPs in Europe throughout 2025 to capture emerging opportunities in the digital asset space.

With listings across Europe that include Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, London Stock Exchange, and SIX Swiss Exchange, 21shares remains the issuer with the largest and most diversified crypto ETP suite.

For more information on 21shares’ full product suite, visit www.21shares.com .

Notes to editors

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Contact: audrey.belloff@21shares.com





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This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

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This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, investments in crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs) are classified by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as Restricted Mass Market Investments (RMMIs) and are considered high-risk and complex products. You should not invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money invested. cETNs are highly volatile, and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. These products are not covered by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) or the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). This is not a recommendation to invest. Any investment decision should be based solely on the official offering documents of the Issuers (such as the approved base prospectus and final terms), published in accordance with applicable law.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21shares.com .

The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the “FinSA”) and not a prospectus. The 2026 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with BX Swiss AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2026 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website (https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids ).

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