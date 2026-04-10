The Toy & Games Innovation Announces 2026 Featured Winners Of 2nd Annual Awards Program, Showcasing Companies Bringing Joy To People Around The World

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toy & Games Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform where innovation meets play, today announced the 2026 featured winners of its 2nd annual program, which showcases the groundbreaking products and companies that redefine fun for people of all ages worldwide.

The Toys & Games Innovation Awards' mission is to recognize and celebrate excellence in the toy and game industry by honoring outstanding achievements in innovation, sustainability, quality, inclusivity, educational value and fun. The toy and game industry, estimated to be worth 430.80 B by 2030, is seeing consumer preference constantly evolve. Trends such as educational toys, cross-platform play, traditional toys like board games, and mobile-based gaming options are inspiring even prestige brands to step up innovation in the space and deliver unique methods of play to end consumers.

Categories of the Toys & Games Innovation Awards range from Action Figures & Playsets to Arts & Crafts, to Dolls & Stuffed Animals, Outdoor Play, S.T.E.M Toys, and more. The 2026 winners have been evaluated according to creativity and originality, practical impact, safety and quality, overall benefits, and the potential to shape future trends in the industry.

“In the current landscape, toys and games are bridging the gap between technology, nostalgia, and a diverse consumer demographic. From an emphasis on STEM toys to the analog trend of puzzles and old-school games to a rise in adult collectors, the industry is full of visionary thinkers who are shaping the future of play,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Toys and Games Innovation. “We want to thank everyone who participated in this year’s program. The 2026 featured winners brought imagination, creativity, and originality to their products - whether for kids, families, or gamers of all ages. These talented companies and products are pushing boundaries and inspiring joy for all.”

The 2026 Toy & Games Innovation Awards Program Featured Winners are:

ACTION FIGURES & PLAYSETS

Playset Product of the Year: Jazwares

ARTS & CRAFTS

Painting Product of the Year: Diamond Art Club®

DOLLS & STUFFED ANIMALS

Stuffed Animal Product of the Year: Randimals

GAMES & PUZZLES

Card Game Product of the Year: The Good Guy, Bad Guy, Not So Smart Guy (GGBGNSSG)

Classic Game Product of the Year: PopHaus Collective

LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT

Discovery Product of the Year: Silver Circle Products

Emotional Skills Product of the Year: KultureToys

OUTDOOR PLAY

Bubbles Product of the Year: RMS USA

Sports Product of the Year: Woblong® Double Wing Flyer by Rival Flyer

Swimming Pool Product of the Year: iPlay iLearn Toys’ Floating Fairway

Ride-On Product of the Year: Simplay3

PRETEND PLAY & DRESS UP

Dress Up Product of the Year: Rubies

S.T.E.A.M. TOYS

Art Toy Product of the Year: Zimpli Kids

GAMING

Family-Friendly Game of the Year: Red Games Co.

LEADERSHIP

Toy Company of the Year: Mattel

Toy Innovation of the Year: LEGO Group

Toy Retailer of the Year: Walmart

Gaming Company of the Year: Nintendo of America

Most Inclusive Toy of the Year: Melissa & Doug

Sustainable Toy of the Year: Green Toys

Toy Subscription Service of the Year: KiwiCo

Packaging Design of the Year: Hasbro

About Toys and Games Innovation Awards

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards, a global market intelligence and recognition program spanning the most competitive consumer categories. The Toys and Games Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Toys and Games Retail Industry. The Toys and Games Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of and advancements made by the companies and products including S.T.E.M, Outdoor Play, Games & Puzzles, Gaming, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.toyinnovationawards.com

Media Contact:

Toy and Games Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475