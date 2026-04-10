White Cement Market Size to Hit USD 16.15 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Urbanization and Demand for Aesthetic Construction | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The White Cement Market size was valued at USD 10.40 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.15 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period.

The demand for aesthetically pleasing buildings, urbanization, the construction of more residential and commercial buildings, the use of white cement for decoration, and increased infrastructure spending, particularly in developing countries that need premium and environmentally friendly building materials, are all contributing factors to the market's expansion.





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The U.S. White Cement Market size was valued at USD 2.41 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.32 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.28%.

The desire for decorative construction, infrastructure improvements, renovations, and moderate growth ascribed to premium building materials and the development of residential and commercial projects are all contributing factors to the U.S. white cement market's steady expansion.

Accelerating White Cement Demand Across Different Applications to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The growing demand for aesthetics in building materials for residential and commercial structures is responsible for the growth of the white cement industry. The demand for white cement is rising due to infrastructure development and urbanization. Because of its great reflectivity, it can be used in decoration and architecture. Its application in cladding systems, tiles, and precast goods is contributing to its rising demand. Furthermore, the white cement market has grown quickly due to rising disposable incomes and costly homes in developing countries.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

White Portland Cement dominated with 64.28% in 2025 due to the better strength, durability, and versatility in building and construction purposes. White Blended Cement is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.52% from 2026 to 2035 due to its improved characteristics, economical price, and green features.

By Application

Residential Construction dominated with 38.62% in 2025 owing to its utilization in beautiful buildings and other decorative surfaces. Infrastructure & Public Works is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.16% from 2026 to 2035 as governments are now investing more and more in building smart cities and urban infrastructures.

By End-User Industry

Residential Sector dominated with 39.15% in 2025 due to growing demand for aesthetically pleasing construction material used in residential buildings. Industrial Sector is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.17% from 2026 to 2035 due to the growing demand for white cement due to its use in special purpose applications, such as precast, industrial flooring, and structural supports.

By Strength / Type Grade

Type I (General Purpose) dominated with 47.36% in 2025 owing to its multi-purpose uses and wide applicability from construction to decorations. Type III (High Early Strength) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.44% from 2026 to 2035 due to its high early strength that leads to faster construction.

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Regional Insights:

At USD 2.96 billion in 2025, North America accounted for 28.43% of the global white cement market, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.58% through 2035. Due to the significant demand for building with appealing features, renovations, and improvements, North America has a significant impact on the white cement market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the White Cement Market, with a 5.87% CAGR through 2035. The region was valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.79 billion by 2035. This is due to the region's rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and construction activities.

Key Players:

Cementir Holding N.V.

Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

JK Cement Ltd.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Holcim Ltd.

Federal White Cement Ltd.

Royal White Cement

Saudi White Cement Company

Ras Al Khaimah White Cement Co.

Italcementi S.p.A.

Adana Çimento

Cementos Portland Valderrivas S.A.

SOTACIB

Aalborg Portland A/S

Union Cement Company

Shargh White Cement Co.

Fars & Khuzestan Cement Co.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Siam Cement Group

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Cimsa reported record white cement export volumes following the completion of its calcined clay blending line at Mersin, with the new LC3 white blended product accounting for approximately 8% of total white cement dispatches and winning specification approvals at three major European infrastructure projects citing reduced embodied carbon compared to standard white Portland cement.

In 2024, JK Cement broke ground on its 0.4 million tonne per annum white cement capacity expansion at Gotan, scheduled for commissioning in FY2026, with the management citing sustained double-digit growth in the exterior wall putty category and increasing demand from premium residential projects in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and the Delhi-NCR corridor as the commercial basis for the investment.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Product Differentiation & Premiumization Insights – helps you evaluate the share of premium vs standard white cement, pricing advantages, and rising demand for high-whiteness and specialty formulations.

– helps you evaluate the share of premium vs standard white cement, pricing advantages, and rising demand for high-whiteness and specialty formulations. Cost Structure & Production Efficiency Analysis – helps you understand key cost components, reductions in energy and clinker usage, and improvements in plant efficiency and capacity utilization.

– helps you understand key cost components, reductions in energy and clinker usage, and improvements in plant efficiency and capacity utilization. Supply Chain & Distribution Performance Metrics – helps you assess channel distribution, logistics optimization, delivery lead times, and inventory management efficiency.

– helps you assess channel distribution, logistics optimization, delivery lead times, and inventory management efficiency. Sustainability & Environmental Impact Indicators – helps you analyze carbon emission reductions, adoption of eco-friendly variants, and compliance with green building standards.

– helps you analyze carbon emission reductions, adoption of eco-friendly variants, and compliance with green building standards. Market Demand & Value-Added Product Trends – helps you uncover growth in demand for aesthetically enhanced and performance-driven white cement products.

– helps you uncover growth in demand for aesthetically enhanced and performance-driven white cement products. Operational Reliability & Output Optimization Insights – helps you evaluate supply consistency, production scalability, and improvements in overall operational performance.

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