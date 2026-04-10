Lithography Equipment Market Size to Grow USD 53.94 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithography Equipment Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Lithography Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 28.63 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 53.94 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.54% during 2026–2035.”

EUV and Advanced Patterning Technologies are Driving Market Expansion Globally

The market for lithography equipment is greatly benefited by the quick adoption of advanced EUV and High-NA EUV technologies required to create sub-5nm and sub-2nm semiconductor nodes that power AI, high-performance computing, and next-generation data centers. Innovations in cleaning, inspection, and exposure systems have been fueled by the requirement for high resolution patterning and flawless wafer processing as chip layouts become more complicated. Yield, process control, and production efficiency are all improving as collaboration throughout the semiconductor ecosystem increases. There is a tremendous need for next-generation lithography equipment globally due to the expansion of semiconductor fabrication facilities with significant investments and the constant scaling down of device size, which results in ultrashort wavelength lights used for lithography.

Lithography Equipment Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 28.63 Billion

: USD 28.63 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 53.94 Billion

: USD 53.94 Billion CAGR : 6.54% during 2026–2035

: 6.54% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ASML

Nikon

Canon

Applied Materials

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron

KLA

SCREEN Holdings

SUSS MicroTec

EV Group

Veeco Instruments

Canon Nanotechnologies

JEOL

Hitachi High-Tech

Raith

ZEISS SMT

Mapper Lithography

Vistec Lithography

Nuflare Technology

Cymer

Lithography Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (ArF, KrF, i-line, Arf immersion and Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography)

• By Equipment (Optical Lithography/Photolithography, Mask aligners, Electron beam lithography, Ion lithography, X-Ray lithography and Nanoimprint lithography)

• By Application (Advanced Packaging, MEMS devices, LED devices and Others)

• By End Use (Electronics Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Automotive Industry, Telecommunications and Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

ArF Immersion segment dominated the market with a share of 49.20% in 2025 driven by mature high-volume semiconductor production globally. The Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography is expected to be the fastest growing at a CAGR of 8.99%, fueled by advanced node scaling below 7nm and AI/HPC chip demand globally.

By Equipment

Optical Lithography/Photolithography held the dominant share of 66.40% in 2025 supported by widespread use in mainstream chip manufacturing worldwide. The Electron Beam Lithography segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 11.87% during the forecast period, driven by advanced patterning, R&D, and mask manufacturing applications globally.

By Application

Advanced Packaging segment dominated the market with a share of 35.70% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at a the fastest CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period due to the rising heterogeneous integration and chiplet architecture adoption, along with high demand for AI, 5G, and high-performance computing chip globally.

By End-Use

Electronics Manufacturing segment held the dominant market share of 44.50% in 2025, driven by large-scale consumer electronics production. The Automotive segment is expected to witness fastest growth, at a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period supported by EV adoption, ADAS systems, and semiconductor content per vehicle increase globally.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific led the market holding a share of 45.50% in 2025 an dis also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market, growing at a CAGR of 7.44% globally during the forecast period. The region’s growth is driven by massive semiconductor manufacturing capacity, strong electronics production base, and heavy investments in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, supporting large-scale adoption of lithography equipment globally.

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Recent Developments:

In June 2024 – ASML and imec opened a High-NA EUV lithography test laboratory in Veldhoven, Netherlands to support next-generation semiconductor development. The facility enables chipmakers and equipment suppliers to evaluate advanced lithography technologies for sub-2nm manufacturing.

– ASML and imec opened a High-NA EUV lithography test laboratory in Veldhoven, Netherlands to support next-generation semiconductor development. The facility enables chipmakers and equipment suppliers to evaluate advanced lithography technologies for sub-2nm manufacturing. In December 2025 – Intel installs ASML’s Twins can EXE:5200B, the industry’s first High-NA EUV lithography tool, marking a key step toward 14A process technology development. The tool enables advanced 8nm resolution patterning and supports movement of High-NA EUV lithography toward high-volume semiconductor manufacturing.

Exclusive Sections of the Lithography Equipment Market Report (The USPs):

ADVANCED LITHOGRAPHY TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – helps you evaluate EUV, DUV (ArF, KrF), and i-line systems along with their resolution capability, numerical aperture performance, and scanner architectures.

– helps you evaluate EUV, DUV (ArF, KrF), and i-line systems along with their resolution capability, numerical aperture performance, and scanner architectures. PATTERNING PRECISION & PROCESS CONTROL METRICS – helps you understand critical parameters such as CD uniformity, overlay accuracy, line edge roughness, and exposure control for high-fidelity pattern transfer.

– helps you understand critical parameters such as CD uniformity, overlay accuracy, line edge roughness, and exposure control for high-fidelity pattern transfer. THROUGHPUT & PROCESS PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you assess wafers per hour, defect density, and process stability across batches to optimize lithography efficiency.

– helps you assess wafers per hour, defect density, and process stability across batches to optimize lithography efficiency. EQUIPMENT ARCHITECTURE & SYSTEM INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate light source technologies, optical systems, wafer stage precision, and automation integration in advanced lithography tools.

– helps you evaluate light source technologies, optical systems, wafer stage precision, and automation integration in advanced lithography tools. MANUFACTURING PRECISION & PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY INDICATORS – helps you identify assembly cycle times, optical component manufacturing complexity, calibration processes, and production yield rates.

– helps you identify assembly cycle times, optical component manufacturing complexity, calibration processes, and production yield rates. SUPPLY CHAIN & DEPLOYMENT READINESS METRICS – helps you understand cleanroom requirements, subsystem dependencies, and lead time from order to installation at semiconductor fabs.

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