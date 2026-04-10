Availability of the preparatory information for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 21st, 2026

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, April 10th, 2026 – The shareholders of Nexans are informed that the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on May 21st, 2026 at 2.30 p.m. at Campus Cyber, 5-7 rue Bellini, 92800 La Défense, France. The meeting will be broadcast live and be made available on the Company’s website.

The prior notice of this meeting was published on April 10th, 2026, on the official journal (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires). It includes the draft agenda and draft resolutions as well as the conditions for participating and voting at the Meeting.

Documents and information related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. They are available online on the Company’s website www.nexans.com .

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably. With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose. Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

Contacts:

Communication







Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com







Maellys Leostic

maellys.leostic @nexans.com







Olivier Daban

olivier.daban @nexans.com Investor Relations







Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com





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