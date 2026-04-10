Middle East Conflict Executive Briefing: Impacts on Aerospace, Defense, and Security, Agribusiness, Automotive, Consumer, Financial Services, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals and Travel and Tourism

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: The Middle East Conflict Executive Briefing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Trump's "America First" focus on homeland security, combined with a rejection of foreign entanglements, appears to be contradicted by his launching a major new war in the Middle East. The Iranian regime has never been weaker, economically and politically.This briefing examines various scenarios for the conflict, including our base case assumption, as well as the potential implications for key sectors.



This briefing examines why the war in the Middle East is happening and the timing. It sets out the goals of each sides and the economic impact of the conflict on the global economy. As well as different scenarios, the report explains our base case for the conflict and what this means for major economies and the outlook for the rest of 2026.



Report Scope

This report discusses the outlook for the Middle East conflict and how it will impact the US and global economy. Key sectors covered in the report include Aerospace, Defense, and Security, agribusiness, automotive, consumer, financial services, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and travel and tourism

Reasons to Buy

The Middle East conflict has led to a spike in energy prices with implications for economies across the world. Geopolitics is a concern for all companies across the world, and will only grow in importance

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Iran conflict: causes and consequences

Sector analysis

Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/soz5yx

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