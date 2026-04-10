Chile Mining Industry Report 2026: Fiscal Landscape, Investments, Regulations, Governance and Sustainability

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile's Mining Fiscal Landscape: Regulations, Governance and Sustainability (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on Chile's mining fiscal regime. The report provides country's overview with macroeconomic performance, corruption index and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country's mining regulatory bodies, laws, rights, and obligations, as well as current and future tax-related proposals.



Chile is endowed with vast variety of geological resources and exports its mining technology services to 39 countries including Peru, the US and Mexico. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Chile had 18.4% of world's copper reserves, 15.3% of the molybdenum reserves, 5.4% of the silver reserves and 24.9% of the world's lithium reserves as of January 2026.



The Ministry of Mining, National Service of Geology and Mining, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Environment and Chilean Copper Commission are the primary regulatory authorities which govern the mining industry in Chile, while the Mining Code and the Constitutional Organic Law on Mining Concessions are responsible for granting mining concessions for either exploration or exploitation.



Report Scope

The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees

Reasons to Buy

Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

Find out Chile's governing bodies, major laws in the industry

Identify various mineral licenses and fees

To gain an overview of Chile's mining fiscal regime

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Country overview

Mineral overview

Mining investment in Chile

Governing bodies

Laws and regulations

Taxes and royalties

Sustainable mining practices

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ex247n

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