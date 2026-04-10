Augmented Reality in Automotive Strategic Intelligence Report 2026 - Automakers Should Invest in AR Heads-up Displays

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Augmented Reality in Automotive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers how AR overcomes key challenges in the automotive industry. These include automotive design, training and knowledge transfer, vehicle safety, customer engagement.

AR is transforming the automotive sector by offering better access to and visualization of crucial vehicle data. It has applications across the industry, from automotive designers to manufacturing personnel and end-users.



AR unlocks automotive data



Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that allows users to see the real world overlaid with digital data. AR is transforming the automotive sector by offering better access to and visualization of crucial vehicle data.

AR is accelerating automotive design



Automotive design is time-consuming, expensive, and still reliant on costly clay prototypes and specialized facilities. AR helps teams move faster by overlaying virtual 3D designs onto a physical chassis or clay mockup, so they can quickly review proportions, structure, and design changes. In addition, AR-powered digital twins allow designers to demonstrate concepts and simulate real-world performance.

Automakers should invest in AR heads-up displays



AR heads-up displays (HUDs) can enhance vehicle safety and brand prestige. By projecting navigation and hazard alerts directly into the driver's line of sight, these systems can reduce distractions and enhance the driving experience. Automakers should focus on integrating their AR HUDs with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and on partnering with semiconductor and AI technology vendors like Qualcomm and Nvidia.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of AR and how it will impact the automotive industry.

The report predicts how AR in automotive will evolve, including the key challenges it will solve.

It includes selected case studies highlighting who is innovating in automotive using AR technologies.

The report also includes a comprehensive data analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for the AR market.

Reasons to Buy

The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.

This report is essential for senior executives at automotive companies to understand the critical benefits from integrating AR technology into their operations. Automotive companies who fail to implement AR solutions will fall behind.

In addition, the report identifies the leading AR adopters in automotive, as well as specialist tech vendors in this space.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Value Chain

The Impact of AI on Automotive

Case Studies

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

Report Authors

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

AGC

Alphabet

Alibaba

Aptiv

Audi

Autodesk

Basemark

BMW

Blippar

BYD

Changan Automobile

Continental

Daimler

Dassault Systemes

Denso

DigiLens

Envisics

Epic Games

Ford

Fuzzy Logic Studio

Geely

General Motors

Honda

Hyundai

Infineon

Intel

Jaguar Land Rover

Magic Leap

Mazda

McKinsey

Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishi

Nio

Nissan

Nvidia

Panasonic

Porsche

PTC

Qualcomm

Renault

SAIC Motor

Stellantis

TeamViewer

Toyota

Unity

Unreal Engine

Valeo

Varjo

Visteon

Volkswagen

Vuzix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uabjv4

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