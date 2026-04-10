Malaysia Enterprise ICT Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Microsoft, Telekom Malaysia, Alibaba, Apple, and Accenture

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia - Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following enterprise ICT market outlook, enterprise ICT budget allocations, enterprise ICT segment revenue and budget allocations, enterprise ICT market dynamics, enterprise technology priorities and ICT vendor landscape.

The report summarizes key findings from the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey carried out in H1-2025 forecasts to 2029. It reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2025 compared to 2024 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides detailed analysis of the overall Malaysia's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts.

The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting Malaysia's overall ICT market. It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.



Scope

Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for Malaysia

Macroeconomic and regulatory context and government initiatives

Insights on Malaysia's enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, basis the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2029

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting Malaysia's overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, end-use verticals and enterprise size band

Segmental analysis of Malaysia's enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in Malaysia

Company snapshot

Key Highlights

ICT market growth in Malaysia will be primarily driven by confluence of factors including a surge in digital investment, strategic government frameworks, infrastructure upgrades, and data center development in tech hubs.

Malaysia's overall ICT market was pegged at more than $20 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during 2024-2029 to reach more than $50 billion in 2029.

The analyst's ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in Malaysia, with a majority of respondents, more than 85% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2025 compared to 2024.

Internet of Things (IoT) can be regarded as the most attractive market in Malaysia driven by the manufacturing sector's adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies as well as other critical industries such as retail, energy, and transportation, which are integrating this technology to accelerate digitalization, improve efficiency, and reduce downtime. The revenue opportunity for IoT in Malaysia was pegged at more than $4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 25% between 2024-2029.

Manufacturing is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in Malaysia in terms of revenue contribution in 2024, however it is expected to be surpassed by energy and BFSI over the future. ICT revenue from the manufacturing sector reached more than $2 billion in 2024 and is set to grow more than $3 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of more than 8%.

Key Topics Covered:

Malaysia Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprises' Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals

Company Snapshots

Appendix

Companies Featured

Microsoft

Telekom Malaysia Bhd

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Apple Inc.

Accenture Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xh0bni

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