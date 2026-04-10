Chile Lithium Mining Industry Report 2026: Reserves, Production, Major Operating Mines, Trade and Prices, Competitive Landscape, Major Exploration and Development Projects

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Lithium Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on Chile's lithium industry. It provides historical and forecast data on Chile's lithium production, production by company, reserves by country, world lithium prices, lithium trade, and market balance.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the Chilean lithium industry. It further profiles major lithium producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by state.



Chile is the world's second-largest lithium producer after Australia. The country's lithium production is estimated to have increased by 10.1% to 64.1kt in 2025, primarily supported by higher output from SQM's Salar de Atacama operations, driven by ongoing capacity expansions.

Chile's lithium production is mainly lithium carbonate derived from the brines in the Salar de Atacama in the Antofagasta Region. SQM and Albemarle are the only two companies producing lithium in the country, underscoring Chile's highly concentrated production landscape.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of Chile's lithium mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global lithium mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of Chile's lithium mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on Chilean lithium production

To identify key players in Chile's lithium mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects by state

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Reserves and resources

Lithium production

Direct lithium extraction

Competitive landscape

Lithium price analysis

Major active mines

Major development mines

Major exploration mines

Demand

Taxes and royalties

Appendix

Companies Featured

SQM

Albemarle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbpqbg

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