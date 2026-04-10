Australia Enterprise ICT Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Microsoft, Accenture, IBM, TPG Telecom, and Oracle - Opportunity Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia - Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report summarizes key findings carried out in H1-2025 and the Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2029.

It reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2025 compared to 2024 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides detailed analysis of the overall Australia's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts.

The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting Australia's overall ICT market. It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.

Key Highlights

ICT market growth in Australia will be primarily driven by widespread digital transformation, spanning industries from agriculture to government, with increasing adoption of AI, cloud, IoT, automation and cybersecurity.

Australia's overall ICT market was pegged at more than $95 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during 2024-2029 to reach more than $170 billion in 2029.

The analyst's ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in Australia, with a majority of respondents, more than 90% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2025 compared to 2024.

Cloud computing can be regarded as the most attractive market in Australia driven by favorable government policies and initiatives compeling enterprises to move from legacy IT systems to cloud platforms. The revenue opportunity for cloud computing in Australia was pegged at more than $15 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% between 2024-2029.

BFSI is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in Australia in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the BFSI sector reached more than $10 billion in 2024 and is set to grow more than $15 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of more than 10%.

Scope

Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for Australia

Macroeconomic and regulatory context and government initiatives

Insights on Australia's enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, basis the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2029

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting Australia's overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, end-use verticals and enterprise size band

Segmental analysis of Australia's enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in Australia

Company snapshot

Key Topics Covered:

Australia Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprises' Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals

Company Snapshots

Microsoft

Accenture

IBM

TPG Telecom

Oracle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/giei3u

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