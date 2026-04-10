United States Enterprise ICT Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Vodafone, Accenture, Microsoft, Siemens, and Capita - Opportunity Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US - Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2025 compared to 2024 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

The report provides detailed analysis of the overall US's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts. The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting US's overall ICT market.

It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.

Key Highlights

ICT market growth in US will be primarily driven by the accelerating digitization of the economy, broader adoption of advanced technologies, the growing importance of data in enterprise decision-making, and the need for businesses to remain agile and flexible.

US's overall ICT market was pegged at more than $1.50 trillion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2024-2029 to reach more than $2.50 trillion in 2029.

The analyst's ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in US, with a majority of respondents, more than 90% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2025 compared to 2024.

Internet of Things can be regarded as the most attractive market in US driven by advances in underlying technologies and the expanding involvement of companies like AT&T, Cisco, and Siemens that provide platforms, connectivity, data management, and edge computing solutions, making IoT easier and more affordable to implement. The revenue opportunity for IoT in US was pegged at more than $240 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% between 2024-2029.

BFSI is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in US in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the BFSI sector reached more than $200 billion in 2024 and is set to grow more than $300 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of more than 9%.

Report Scope

This Country Intelligence Report is based on the analyst's IT Customer Insight Survey carried out annually covering key ICT decision makers from enterprises across various industry verticals in US and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2029, to offer a thorough, forward-looking analysis of US's enterprise ICT investment priorities and ICT revenue opportunity market.

Accompanying the analyst's IT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2029, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in US's enterprise ICT market.

The report offers a thorough analysis of enterprise ICT investment trends and how it has changed this year compared to previous year.

The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT budget allocations by various spending areas, business functions and product/service categories and how they have changed this year compared to previous years.

The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by various solution areas, enterprise size band, end-use verticals, and segment over the forecast period 2024-2029.

With more than 50 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides insights in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around research gathered from the local IT decision makers, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in enterprise ICT investment priorities.

Key Topics Covered:

US Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprises' Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals

Company Snapshots

Vodafone Group

Accenture

Microsoft

Siemens

Capita

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2cpjp

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