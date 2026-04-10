United Kingdom Enterprise ICT Intelligence Report 2025: Opportunities Driven by Rapid Industry 4.0 Adoption in Manufacturing and Industrial Sectors - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK - Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report summarizes key findings from the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey carried out in H1-2025 and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2029

It reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2025 compared to 2024 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides detailed analysis of the overall UK's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts.

The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting UK's overall ICT market. It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.

Key Highlights

ICT market growth in UK will be primarily driven by the rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, including IoT, AI, big data, automation, robotics, and digital twins, particularly across manufacturing and industrial sectors.

UK's overall ICT market was pegged at more than $185 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during 2024-2029 to reach more than $300 billion in 2029.

The analyst's ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in UK, with a majority of respondents, more than 90% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2025 compared to 2024.

Cloud computing can be regarded as the most attractive market in UK driven by the increased adoption of cloud computing across various sectors to boost flexibility, cut expenses, encourage innovation, and quicken expansion - especially in the IT, manufacturing, and BFSI domains. The revenue opportunity for cloud computing in UK was pegged at more than $29 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% between 2024-2029.

BFSI is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in UK in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the BFSI sector reached more than $20 billion in 2024 and is set to grow more than $35 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of more than 10%.

Report Scope

The country intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following enterprise ICT market outlook, enterprise ICT budget allocations, enterprise ICT segment revenue and budget allocations, enterprise ICT market dynamics, enterprise technology priorities and ICT vendor landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

UK Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprises' Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals

Company Snapshots

Vodafone Group

Accenture

Microsoft

Siemens

Capita

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3qw01

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