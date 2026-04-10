India Enterprise ICT Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Reach $350 Billion in 2029, Driven by Increased Adoption of Cloud Computing, AI, IoT, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Development

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India - Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2025 compared to 2024 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

The report provides detailed analysis of the overall India's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts. The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting India's overall ICT market.

It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.



Report Scope

Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for India

Macroeconomic and regulatory context and government initiatives

Insights on India's enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, basis the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2029

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting India's overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, end-use verticals and enterprise size band

Segmental analysis of India's enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in India

Company snapshot

Key Highlights

ICT market growth in India will be primarily driven by increased adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and IoT and supported by government initiatives and a strong focus on cybersecurity and infrastructure development.

India's overall ICT market was pegged at more than $170 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% during 2024-2029 to reach more than $350 billion in 2029.

The analyst's ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in India, with a majority of respondents, more than 90% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2025 compared to 2024.

IoT can be regarded as the most attractive market in India driven by technological advancements, government initiatives, and focus on the development of smart and connected IoT-based systems. The revenue opportunity for IoT in India was pegged at more than $31 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% between 2024-2029.

BFSI is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in India in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the BFSI sector reached more than $19 billion in 2024 and is set to grow more than $44 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of more than 17%.

Key Topics Covered:

India Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprises' Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals

Company Snapshots

Microsoft

Accenture

IBM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Meta Platforms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1552gd

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