Underwater Drones Market Projected to Attain USD 14.33 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report the Underwater Drones Market size was valued at USD 5.26 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.33 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.60% during 2026-2035. The market for underwater drones is expanding rapidly, mostly as a result of deep-water exploration, defense improvements, and growing demand from the offshore energy industry.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 5.26 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 14.33 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 10.60%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Underwater Drones Market size was valued at USD 1.75 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.62 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.48% during 2026-2035. The demand from the offshore energy sector, the U.S. Navy's consistent investment in unmanned undersea systems, and federal support for marine science and oceanographic research projects all contribute to growth.

Market Growth is Driven by the Surging Demand for Subsea Inspection and Defense Applications

The necessity for autonomous subsea inspection in offshore oil and gas, underwater infrastructure maintenance, and naval modernization initiatives is driving growth in the underwater drone market globally. The market's scope is expanding due to increased deepwater exploration activities and the growing installation of offshore renewable energy projects that need ongoing surveillance. The market for ROVs and AUVs is also being stimulated by environmental laws for integrity inspections.

Major Underwater Drones Companies SWOT Analysis Listed in the Report are

Oceaneering International

Fugro

Subsea 7

TechnipFMC

DOF Subsea

Kongsberg Maritime

Teledyne Marine

Saab

Lockheed Martin

Deep Ocean Engineering

VideoRay

Deep Trekker

Blueye Robotics

Eelume

Subsea Tech

Aquabotix

PowerVision

OceanScience Group

OpenROV

CHASING Innovation

Underwater Drones Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) dominated with 52.47% in 2025 as they are used for offshore inspections in oil and gas fields, construction of underwater structures, and military missions. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.01% from 2026 to 2035 due to the growing need for the long-term seabed survey and oceanographic research.

By Product / Size Class

Micro / Small & Medium dominated with 46.92% in 2025 due to their flexibility, convenience of use, and wider applications including leisure purposes, scientific studies, and light commercial operations. Heavy work class underwater drones constitute the smallest market share but are experiencing the fastest growth owing to the need for servicing oil and gas fields as well as offshore wind farms.

By Application

Offshore Energy (Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind) dominated with 32.18% in 2025 driven by global energy infrastructure demands. Infrastructure Inspection & Maintenance is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.05% from 2026 to 2035 propelled by the expansion of underwater cable networks, port infrastructure inspections, and the need for continuous monitoring of aging subsea assets across global offshore markets.

By End-User

Oil & Gas & Energy Companies dominated with 31.42% in 2025 as they utilize the underwater drones in inspecting assets, monitoring pipelines, and conducting emergency operations within offshore reserves. Commercial / Recreational Users are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.17% from 2026 to 2035 fueled by cheaper underwater drones available for consumers, underwater photography, and sports diving applications.

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Underwater Drones Market Key Segments

By Type

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Hybrid Underwater Vehicles

By Product / Size Class

Micro / Small & Medium

Light Work-Class

Heavy Work-Class

By Application

Defense & Security

Offshore Energy (Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind)

Marine Research & Exploration

Infrastructure Inspection & Maintenance

Search & Rescue / Others

By End-User

Naval Forces & Defense Agencies

Oil & Gas & Energy Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

Aquaculture & Marine Industry

Commercial / Recreational Users

Regional Insights:

With a 42.36% share of USD 2.23 billion in 2025, North America dominated the global underwater drone market, which is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.11% through 2035. The U.S. Navy's significant investments in autonomous underwater vehicles and ongoing offshore oil and gas exploration in the Gulf of Mexico are the causes of North America's dominance.

With a 26.74% market share and USD 1.41 billion in 2025, the Asia Pacific area is expected to develop at the quickest rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.62% through 2035. The development of offshore oil and gas infrastructure, higher investments in underwater monitoring systems and oceanographic exploration projects, and an increase in navy spending in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are all factors contributing to the high growth.

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Teledyne Marine secured a multi-year contract with a major North American offshore energy operator for its advanced ROV inspection systems equipped with AI-based anomaly detection and real-time pipeline integrity monitoring capabilities, marking a significant expansion in its commercial energy sector portfolio.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

VEHICLE CAPABILITY & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand market distribution by drone type (ROVs, AUVs, Hybrid), along with improvements in navigation accuracy, endurance, and mission autonomy, and reduced human intervention and operational risks through automation.

– helps you understand market distribution by drone type (ROVs, AUVs, Hybrid), along with improvements in navigation accuracy, endurance, and mission autonomy, and reduced human intervention and operational risks through automation. PRODUCT CLASS EFFICIENCY & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate demand across size classes, highlighting advancements in deployment flexibility, payload capacity, operational depth, and reduced logistical complexity through modular systems.

– helps you evaluate demand across size classes, highlighting advancements in deployment flexibility, payload capacity, operational depth, and reduced logistical complexity through modular systems. APPLICATION-DRIVEN PERFORMANCE & MISSION EFFECTIVENESS METRICS – helps you analyze usage across defense, offshore energy, research, and inspection applications, with insights into improvements in surveillance accuracy, data collection efficiency, and mission performance.

– helps you analyze usage across defense, offshore energy, research, and inspection applications, with insights into improvements in surveillance accuracy, data collection efficiency, and mission performance. END-USER ADOPTION & INDUSTRY PENETRATION METRICS – helps you assess deployment trends across naval forces, oil & gas, research institutions, and commercial users, along with improvements in safety, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

– helps you assess deployment trends across naval forces, oil & gas, research institutions, and commercial users, along with improvements in safety, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. DEMAND GROWTH & STRATEGIC UTILIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify growth opportunities driven by offshore exploration, maritime security requirements, environmental monitoring, and increasing investments in marine and defense sectors.

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Underwater Drones Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.26 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 14.33 Million CAGR CAGR of 10.60% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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