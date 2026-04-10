Energy Enterprise ICT Market Report 2025: Revenue Opportunities with Detailed Forecasts of Key Indicators to 2029

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy - Enterprise ICT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Energy Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the vertical in 2025 compared to 2024 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

The report provides detailed analysis of the overall Energy enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts. The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting Energy overall ICT market.

It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, and regional analysis. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the Energy vertical.

Key Highlights

The total ICT revenue opportunity in the Energy vertical is expected to rise from over $185 billion in 2024 to over $350 billion by 2029 driven by rising ICT budgets of leading energy companies, investments in 5G networks, and growing number of partnerships between energy companies and tech startups.

These findings have been corroborated by the analyst's ICT survey in which more than 90% have stated their ICT budgets have increased in 2025 as compared to 2024.

In terms of ICT revenue opportunity in the Energy vertical by IT infrastructure, IT services held the highest share in 2024 followed by IT software and IT hardware. However, revenue opportunity in IT software is expected to grow at the fastest pace during 2024-2029.

Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and North America are top three regional markets for ICT in the Energy vertical.

Investments in AI are expected to grow at the fastest pace during 2024-2029, followed by edge computing and cloud computing.

Scope

Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for Energy

Insights on Energy enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, basis the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2029

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting Energy's overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, segments and regions

Segmental analysis of Energy enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in Energy

Company snapshot

Key Topics Covered:

Enterprise ICT Market in Energy Vertical Highlights

Survey Demographics

ICT in Energy Vertical Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprise Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities across Key Regions

Company Snapshot

Google

Microsoft

IBM

Meta Platforms

Oracle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qhgck

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