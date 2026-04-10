Hydrogen and CCUS Transport Networks Industry Report 2026: 72% of the Expected 2035 Cumulative Pipeline Length Remains at the Feasibility Stage

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen and CCUS Transport Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pipelines are emerging as the most cost-efficient and scalable transport solution for both low-carbon hydrogen and CO2, particularly for long-distance, high-volume flows. However, deployment remains constrained by high capital intensity, regulatory fragmentation, provisional cross-border frameworks, and the fact that a significant share of projects remain at feasibility stage. As hydrogen export corridors and CCUS hub-and-cluster models evolve, transport infrastructure is increasingly recognised as the critical enabler - as well as a bottleneck - of market scale-up.



Global low-carbon hydrogen ambition remains high, but project delivery is sluggish, as 57% of the capacity slated for completion by 2030 is still in the feasibility stage and only 4% has reached construction. This underscores ongoing uncertainty around demand, financing conditions, and the timing of large-scale market take-off.



The CCUS market is scaling from a more established base, with over half of capacity targeted for completion by 2030 already in post-feasibility stages, with supportive policies - such as the expansion of 45Q tax credit in the US, and Europe's Net-Zero Industry Act - accelerating project progression. However, longer-term expansion increasingly depends on the availability of shared transport and storage infrastructure.



As of Q1 2026, there are approximately 49 completed hydrogen pipeline projects globally, bringing the total length to ~3,778km. However, around 72% of the expected 2035 cumulative pipeline length remains at the feasibility stage, reflecting the fact that most large-scale hydrogen pipelines are still pre-FID and highly exposed to delivery risks, including financing constraints, spiraling project costs with inflation, and demand uncertainty.



CO2 pipelines are showing steady growth, with North America accounting for over 70% of active and upcoming pipeline length, driven by long-established domestic networks. Looking ahead, global CO2 pipeline growth will be moderated by the complexities of shared CO2 pipeline operation and uncertainty over responsibility for remediation across multi-user networks.



Key Highlights

Based on active and announced projects, global low-carbon hydrogen capacity could reach up to ~82mtpa by 2030, indicating significant project ambition across regions. However, project progression remains slow, with around 57% of the expected 2030 capacity still in the feasibility stage.

The announced project pipeline suggests significant potential, with cumulative hydrogen pipeline length currently expected to reach almost 77,000 km by 2035, spread across ~210 projects, indicating strong long-term infrastructure ambition.

However, around 72% of the expected 2035 cumulative pipeline length remains at the feasibility stage, reflecting the fact that most large-scale hydrogen pipelines are still pre-FID and highly exposed to delivery risk.

Repurposing existing natural gas pipelines has emerged as a potential near-term strategy to accelerate rollout and reduce costs.

According to the analyst, CCUS project count is set to grow from 141 in 2025 to ~806 in 2030, and 57% of the capacity targeting completion by 2030 is already post-feasibility.

Between 2025 and 2030, global CO2 pipeline lengths are set to grow at a CAGR of ~12%, driven by early-stage backbone networks linking industrial clusters to shared storage hubs.

Post-2032, a slight plateau emerges, reflecting limited visibility on late-decade projects and the longer planning, permitting, and capital timelines associated with large-scale CO2 transport infrastructure.

Report Scope

Global hydrogen outlook and trends

Breakdown of hydrogen capacity and hydrogen pipeline length by stage of development, country, and companies

Largest upcoming hydrogen pipeline projects

Outlook of implemented and upcoming hydrogen pipeline policies and initiatives

Global CCUS outlook and trends

Breakdown of CCUS capacity and CO2 pipeline length by stage of development, country, and companies

Largest upcoming CO2 pipeline projects

Outlook of implemented and upcoming CO2 pipeline policies and initiatives

Reasons to Buy

Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen and CCUS technologies.

Develop market insight of current, in development, and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.

Understand the region's different scenarios for 2030/2035 based on the likelihood of the H2 and CO2 pipelines.

Understand how and where the market is growing as pipelines scale to become a key technology for the global energy transition.

Identify the legislative framework in different regions for the development of H2 and CO2 pipelines.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

The low-carbon hydrogen market

Low-carbon hydrogen capacity outlook

Regional and country-level low-carbon hydrogen outlook

Key trends in the low-carbon hydrogen and derivatives market

Hydrogen pipelines

Hydrogen pipeline outlook

Key regions and countries pursuing hydrogen pipelines

Hydrogen pipelines by start and end region

Largest upcoming hydrogen pipelines globally

Leading companies by hydrogen pipeline length

New vs repurposed natural gas pipelines

Hydrogen pipeline CAPEX trends

The CCUS market

CCUS capacity outlook

Regional and country-level CCUS outlook

CCUS project type and end-purpose outlook

CO2 pipelines

CO2 pipeline outlook

Key regions and countries pursuing hydrogen pipelines

Key regions and countries pursuing hydrogen pipelines

CO2 pipelines by start and end region

Largest upcoming CO2 pipelines globally

Leading companies by CO2 pipeline length

Country-level hydrogen and CO2 pipelines policies and initiatives

Europe

North America

Asia

Middle East

Oceania

Africa

Companies Featured

NNPC Ltd

Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines

Bayerngas GmbH

OMV AG

Snam SpA

Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD

Enagas SA

First Gas Ltd

Snam SpA

National Grid Plc

Eni SpA

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA

Engie SA

NV Nederlandse Gasunie

L'Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Linde Inc

Linde plc

LetterOne Holdings SA

BASF SE

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH

Gazprom

China Petrochemical Corp

Redexis Gas SA

China National Petroleum Corp

Gasgrid Finland Oy

Vier Gas Transport GmbH

National Grid Plc

Summit Agricultural Group

Equinor ASA

Vier Gas Transport GmbH

Kinder Morgan Inc

BP Plc

Enagas SA

Santos Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corp

Kinder Morgan Inc

Denbury Inc

BP Plc

Tallgrass Development Lp

Tallgrass Energy LP

Santos Ltd

Denbury Onshore LLC

Chevron Corp

Summit Agricultural Group

Open Grid Europe GmbH

E.ON SE

Uniper SE

Equinor ASA

Cenovus Energy Inc

Shell plc

Wolf Midstream Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lafnsf

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