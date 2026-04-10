Tanzania Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2026, Competitive Analysis of Vodacom, Yas (Tigo), Airtel, TTCL, and Halotel

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tanzania Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall telecom service revenue in Tanzania will grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2025-2030. Mobile data service revenue will grow at the robust CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, driven by adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services and 4G services.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Tanzania today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Tanzania.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulations, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Report Scope

Total telecom service revenue in the Tanzania will increase at a CAGR of 3.7%, during 2025-2030 supported by revenue growth in mobile data, fixed voice, and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at the robust CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption higher ARPU-yielding 4G/5G services and widespread availability of low-cost smartphones.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2025-2030, driven by improved network coverage in FTTH, and fixed wireless lines.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Tanzania's telecommunications markets, service providers, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Tanzania's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Tanzania's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Tanzania.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



6. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

Vodacom

Yas (Tigo)

Airtel

TTCL

Halotel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4btu8r

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