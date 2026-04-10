2026 Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in the Americas: Compliance Will Be Mandatory for the Successful Delivery of Future Products and Services

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telco ESG State of Play and Approaches in the Americas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an assessment of ESG trends and factors within the telecom segment in the Americas. The analyst's findings concluded that ESG compliance will be mandatory for the successful delivery of future products and services.

Key Highlights

Telecom companies in the Americas share common ESG goals but differ in their positioning: environmentally, some focus on carbon reduction via renewable energy, others on waste management; socially, some prioritize digital inclusion or employee welfare; in governance, some emphasize transparency frameworks, while others stress ethical practices and compliance.

While the industry-wide consensus for net zero targets is set for 2050, most American telecom companies that have committed to these goals have chosen 2040 as their target year.

Embracing ESG within telecom industry will be mandatory in the future. This report provides an analysis of where telecom operators, within tha Americas, are in their ESG journey, and outlines approaches telcos take to reach their ESG targets.

Large number of telecom operators joined the race to net zero, working on 2040 and 2050 targets. A number of telecom operators are also setting intermediary targets for carbon neutrality and 100% renewable energy use targets to help with the net-zero journey.

Most telecom operators are publishing sustainability reports which have substantial detail on areas such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These are increasingly being interlinked with financial reporting and board remuneration.

The report includes the following sections:

Summary of the report

Taxonomy and market focus chapter discusses ESG standards, rankings and regulations and the use of these among telcos.

ESG state of play in telecoms chapter discusses telecom operators' ESG targets and current state of development.

Telco approaches chapter provides telecom cases studies outlining operators' approaches and strategies towards ESG.

The report concludes with key findings of telecoms' ESG journey.

Reasons to Buy

Valuable insights into where telecom operators are in their ESG journey.

Case studies provide real-world examples of market approaches, business models, and roadmaps in relation to telcos' ESG targets.

The report also provides an overview of practical actions telecom operators can take to become more sustainable.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Summary



2. Taxonomy and Market Focus



3. State of Play



4. Telco Approaches



5. Key Findings



6. Additional Resources



Companies Featured

Telefonica

Rogers Communications

Tigo

Optimum

AT&T

Vivo

Spectrum

Videotron

Telus

TIM

Televisa

Lumen

Comcast

T-Mobile

America Movil

Entel

Verizon

Personal

Bell

Liberty Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5x684y

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