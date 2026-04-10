Crohn's Disease Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Report 2025-2026: Novel MOAs Will Provide Market Shifts Throughout the Forecast Period to 2032

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crohn's Disease: Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 8 major markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Crohn's Disease market through 2032.



The analyst estimates CD drug sales across the 8MM covered in this report will increase from $9.5 billion to $13.8 billion, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%, by the end of the forecast period in 2032. The growth of the market will be driven by the approval and launches of 8 pipeline, generic, and biosimilar therapies.



Report Scope

Overview of Crohn's Disease (CD), including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized Crohn's Disease (CD) therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2022 to 2032.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the CD therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for CD treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Crohn's Disease (CD) therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 8MM Crohn's Disease (CD) therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 8MM Crohn's Disease (CD) therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Crohn's Disease: Executive Summary

1.1 Summary of changes

1.2 Steady growth is expected for the CD market from 2022-32

1.3 Novel MOAs will provide market shifts throughout the forecast period

1.4 Lack of tools to properly treat patients with CD is a clear unmet need within the market

1.5 Pipeline Drugs

1.6 What Do Physicians Think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.1.3 CD Classification



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 8MM forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of CD

4.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of CD

4.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of CD by severity, diagnosed prevalent cases of fistulizing CD by severity, and diagnosed prevalent cases of CD in remission by severity

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for Crohn's disease (2022-32)

4.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of CD

4.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of CD

4.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of CD

4.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CD

4.5.5 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CD

4.5.6 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CD

4.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CD by severity

4.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of fistulizing CD by severity

4.5.9 Diagnosed prevalent cases of CD in remission by severity

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Improved Drug Efficacy, Clinical Response, and Sustained Remission

7.3 Biomarkers to Predict Responsiveness to Therapy and Prognosis

7.4 Improved Medical Management of Perianal Fistulas

7.5 Clinical Data to Determine the Most Efficacious Therapy



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Novel MOAs

8.1.2 Biomarkers

8.2 Clinical Trials Design

8.2.1 Patient inclusion criteria

8.2.2 Endpoints



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global Markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key Events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers

12.5 Canada

12.5.1 Forecast

12.5.2 Key events

12.5.3 Drivers and barriers



13 Appendix



Companies Featured

AbbVie

Takeda

Janssen

Lilly

Merck

Sanofi

Pfizer

Abivax

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Roche

UCB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oh4fkt

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