Atopic Dermatitis 68-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Report 2023-2025 & 2025-2033

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atopic Dermatitis: 68-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Atopic Dermatitis disease market through 2033.



The analyst estimated that the atopic dermatitis market was $10.8 billion across the 68MM in 2023. By the end of the forecast period in 2033, sales across these markets will reach $26.2 billion, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

This strong growth will be fuelled by driven by the launch of seven late-stage pipeline agents in the 7MM, increase in treatment options for all age groups and severities, high diagnosed prevalence of atopic dermatitis and high treatment rates across all markets in the 7MM, and novel mechanisms of action anticipated to enter the atopic dermatitis market over the forecast period.



Report Scope

Overview of AD - including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

Annualized atopic dermatitis therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include assessment of marketed and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5EU, and Japan over the 10-year forecast period.

Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global AD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and barriers.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the atopic dermatitis (AD) therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the seven-market AD market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track drug sales in the seven-market AD therapeutics market from 2023-2033.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation



2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report

2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey

2.5 About the authors

2.5.1 Analyst

2.5.2 Managing analyst

2.5.3 Therapy area directors

2.5.4 Epidemiologist

2.5.5 Epidemiology reviewers

2.5.6 Vice President of Disease Intelligence and Epidemiology

2.5.7 Global Head of Pharma Research, Analysis, and Competitive Intelligence



3 About the Analyst

Companies Featured

AbbVie

Aclaris Therapeutics

Almirall

Amgen

AOBiome Therapeutics

Apollo Therapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Dermavant Sciences

Eli Lilly

Evommune

Galderma

ImageneBio

Incyte

Kymera Therapeutics

Kyowa Kirin

Leo Pharma

Maruho

Nektar Therapeutics

Organon

Otsuka

Pfizer

Regeneron

Sanofi

UCB

Union Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7iim15

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