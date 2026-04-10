Atopic Dermatitis (7MM) Drug Market Forecast and Analysis Report 2023-2033: Opportunities Remain for the Treatment of AD, Novel Systemic Therapies Dominate the Late-stage Pipeline

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atopic Dermatitis: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report provides an overview of the current treatment options, pipeline products in development, as well as current and future R&D trends.

Key topics covered include a strategic competitive assessment of current and future drugs, unmet needs, KOL insights, and implications for the Atopic Dermatitis market. The base year of the sales forecast model is 2023, and the forecast period is 2023-2033.



The analyst estimated that the atopic dermatitis market was $8.5 billion across the 7MM in 2023. By the end of the forecast period in 2033, sales across these markets will reach $21.5 billion, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This strong growth will be fuelled by driven by the launch of seven late-stage pipeline agents, increase in treatment options for all age groups and severities, high diagnosed prevalence of atopic dermatitis and high treatment rates across all markets in the 7MM, and novel mechanisms of action anticipated to enter the atopic dermatitis market over the forecast period.



Report Scope

Overview of AD - including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

Topline AD drugs market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for major late-stage pipeline drugs.

Key topics covered include assessment of marketed and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5EU, and Japan over the 10-year forecast period.

Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global AD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and barriers.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the seven-market atopic dermatitis (AD) therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the seven-market AD market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track drug sales in the seven-market AD therapeutics market from 2023-2033.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Atopic Dermatitis: Executive Summary

1.1 AD market to experience significant growth from 2023-33

1.2 New players set to enter AD market

1.3 Opportunities remain for the treatment of AD

1.4 Novel systemic therapies dominate the late-stage pipeline

1.5 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or staging systems



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 7MM forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Forecast assumption and methods: 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD

4.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD by severity 4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for AD (2023-33)

4.5.1 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD

4.5.2 Age-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD

4.5.3 Sex-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD

4.5.4 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD by severity

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 COVID-19 impact

4.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.3 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management

5.2.1 Treatment approach



6 Competitive Assessment

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 More personalized treatments through improved diagnosis

7.3 High cost of therapeutics

7.4 Lack of therapeutic options for CHE

7.5 Better long-term disease control and management



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Rise of the JAK inhibitors

8.1.2 Rise of IL-inhibiting biologics

8.1.3 Personalized approach for AD

8.1.4 Promising effects of anti-OX40/OX40L therapies

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Clinical trial design in AD

8.2.2 Clinical trial design in CHE

8.2.3 H2H in AD



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development

9.2.1 Mild to moderate AD agents

9.2.2 Moderate-to-severe agents



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

10.2.1 Systemic agents

10.2.2 Topical agents



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers



Companies Featured

AbbVie

Aclaris Therapeutics

Almirall

Amgen

AOBiome Therapeutics

Apollo Therapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Dermavant Sciences

Eli Lilly

Evommune

Galderma

ImageneBio

Incyte

Kymera Therapeutics

Kyowa Kirin

Leo Pharma

Maruho

Nektar Therapeutics

Organon

Otsuka

Pfizer

Regeneron

Sanofi

UCB

Union Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2gth0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.