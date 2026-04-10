Sandfire Resources America Inc. Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (“CBO 51-933”) and move to semi-annual financial reporting (“SAR”).

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company’s fiscal year ends on June 30. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for its first and third quarters.

Interim Period: The Company will not file interim financial reports and related MD&A for the nine months ended March 31, 2026, and the Company will not be required to file any interim financial reports and related MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended September 30 (Q1) or March 31 (Q3) in each financial year.

Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements and related MD&A (due within 120 days of June 30) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of December 31).

The Company confirms it meets the SAR pilot program’s eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Contact Information:

Sandfire Resources America Inc.

Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications and Government Relations

Mobile: 406-224-8180, Office: 406-547-3466

Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com