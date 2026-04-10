7MM Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis Drug Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Future SLE and LN Players Competition, High Unmet Need for Steroid-sparing Treatments

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report provides an overview of the current treatment options, pipeline products in development, as well as current and future R&D trends.

Key topics covered include a strategic competitive assessment of current and future drugs, unmet needs, KOL insights, and implications for the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis market. The base year of the sales forecast model is 2024, and the forecast period is 2024-2034.



The analyst estimated that the SLE and LN market was $2.4 billion across the 7MM in 2024, increasing to $5.9 billion by 2034 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth was driven by the launch of ten late-stage pipeline agents entering a market previously dominated by the off-label use of generic immunosuppressants, anti-malarials, and corticosteroids, offering a significant improvement in safety and efficacy.

However, the market is expected to face significant barriers to its growth, most notably the entry of biosimilars such as belimumab and anifrolumab. And the slow adoption rate of pipeline therapeutics, due to the high annual cost of treatment associated with them.



Report Scope

Overview of SLE and LN - including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

Topline SLE and LN drugs market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for major late-stage pipeline drugs.

Key topics covered include assessment of marketed and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5EU, and Japan over the 10-year forecast period.

Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global SLE and LN therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and barriers.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the seven-market systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis (SLE and LN) therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the seven-market SLE and LN market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.?

Track drug sales in the seven-market SLE and LN therapeutics market from 2024-2034.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis: Executive Summary

1.1 SLE market to significantly increase during the forecast period 2024-34

1.2 R&D strategies for the lupus market

1.3 High unmet need for steroid-sparing treatments that can reduce infection risk

1.4 Future SLE and LN players competition

1.5 Pipeline assessment

1.6 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Prognosis

3.3 Classification or staging systems

3.3.1 SLE classification

3.3.2 LN classification



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 7MM forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE

4.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE by severity

4.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of LN

4.4.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of LN by class

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE (2024-34)

4.5.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE

4.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE

4.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE

4.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE by severity

4.5.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of LN

4.5.6 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of LN

4.5.7 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of LN

4.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of LN by class

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.3 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 Treatment overview

5.3 KOL insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

6.2 SOC therapies in lupus

6.2.1 Antimalarials

6.2.2 Steroids

6.2.3 Immunosuppressive agents

6.3 Biologic therapies in lupus

6.3.1 Benlysta (belimumab)

6.3.2 Saphnelo (anifrolumab)

6.3.3 Gazyva/Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab)

6.3.4 Rituximab



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 More efficacious therapies and steroid-free treatment

7.3 Infection prevention

7.4 Improving patient compliance

7.5 Development of biomarkers for lupus disease activity



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Novel MoAs

8.1.2 Label Expansion and Reformulation

8.2 Clinical trial design

8.2.1 Design overview

8.2.2 Patient populations

8.2.3 CAR-T clinical trials



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers

Companies Featured

AbbVie

UCB

GSK

AstraZeneca

Roche

ImmuPharma

Autolus

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

RemeGen

Novartis

Viatris

Chugai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnt7d7

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